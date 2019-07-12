GREGG/ UPSHUR/ RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFEThe Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. today, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Tender Mercies from Tyler. Cost: Donation. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Jonathan Allen, 7:30 p.m. today, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
What the Funk!?, 8 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Kirbys, 8 p.m. today, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Donations welcomed. Information: 903-345-4289, bigsandymusichall.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Scott Garrison (piano night), 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford, 7 p.m. July 17, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Zach Cobb, 7:30 p.m. July 31, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDRENHouston Museum of Natural Science Discovery Dome, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Information: 903-984-1529, cityofkilgore.com/library .
Itty Bitty Beach Party, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St. in Longview. For ages 12 and younger. Cost: $5 per family of four.
Super Smash Bros., 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through July 22; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at www.facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Family Fun Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St. Presented by Arts! Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artslongview .
Story Time; 10:30 a.m. English, 11:30 a.m. Spanish, Tuesdays through July 23; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or at www. facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Free Summer Kids Movie, “The Secret Life of Pets,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259, Kilgore.
Summer Reading Club Performer,10:30 a.m. Wednesday, James Wand; Longview Exhibit Building 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or at www. facebook.com/LongviewPublic Library .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Crafty Kids, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 19; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at www.facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through July 22; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
Story Time, 10 a.m. Thursday, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. For kids 2-5.
Kids Book Club, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. For kids in first and second grades.
Summer Reading Club Movie, “Wonder Park,” 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 18. Cost: free. Information: Longview Public Library’s Youth Services Department, 903-237-1345 or longviewtexas.gov/library .
Rec & Roll, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20, Kidsview Park, 100 Pals Parkway, Longview; Parks van brings free fun and games. Cost: Free. Information: facebook.com/events/333509477342161 .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTSTexas Shakespeare Festival: Anne D. Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Cost: $33 or $28. Cost for “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster” $8. Group rates available. Tickets: 903-983-8601, texasshakespeare.com. Schedule: 2 p.m. today, “As You Like It;” 7:30 p.m. today, “Born Yesterday;” 2 p.m. Saturday, “Othello;” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Into the Woods;” 2 p.m. Sunday, “As You Like It;” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, “Born Yesterday;” and 10 a.m. Wednesday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster.”
“It’s Rock ‘n Roll at the Kokomo” Concert under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: July 16 and 18 “Invasion of the Body Snatchers;” July 23 and 25 “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com, goldstar.com or 903-918-2132.
”Great Russian Nutcracker” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale starting July 12 for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
Music City Texas Theater in Linden: 8 p.m. July 27 — Mouse and the Traps; 8 p.m. Aug. 17 — Hickory Hill 40 Year Reunion. Cost: $20. Information: www.musiccitytexas.org, 903-756-9934.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity;” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
”Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900;” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTSDrive to Remember Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Proceeds donated to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Cost: Admission $5 per person, car entry $20 per vehicle. Information: Cameron Williams at 903-445-9921, email drivetoremember@gmail.com or drive2remember.org or facebook.com/drivetoremember .
Great Texas Balloon Race, July 26 to 28, East Texas Regional Airport. Cost: Advance tickets — $15 Friday and Saturday, gate prices — $15 Friday and $20 Saturday; free Sunday. Weekend passes available online. Information:greattexasballoonrace.com and OuthouseTickets.com .
Longview Kennel Club AKC 2019 Licensed All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 and 28, Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 for adults, free for ages 12 younger. Information: longviewkennelclub.org .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS20th Annual Texas Bank and Trust Sporting Clays Challenge Benefiting Buckner; today and Saturday; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays. Schedule: 3 p.m. registration, 4 p.m. start today; 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start Saturday. Cost: Individual admission $150; youth tickets with adult, Friday only $75; other packages available. Information: 903-757-9383, buckner.org/longviewclayshoot, email jcrowson@buckner.org .
Drive to Remember Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event raises money for East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance to support research and public awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Cost: $5. Information: 903-445-9921, drive2remember.org .
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way; starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: www.longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONSThe Space Shuttle Columbia and the East Texas Recovery Efforts, 6 p.m. July 18, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Preservation Longview presents speaker Ronald Lee, of NASA, who worked at three Columbia recovery sites when the shuttle exploded on Feb. 1, 2003, over Texas. Cost: $20 at the door.
FARMERS MARKET
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview; live Music — Tim Worley & the Jalapeno Overdrive on July 13; Dich Chapman on July 20. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
HARRISON/ MARION/ PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFEClay Logan Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Legends Social Club, 303 N. Columbus, Marshall. Information: 903-938-2066, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDRENMister Willy, musical entertainment, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Movie Afternoon Matinee, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Movie Morning Matinee, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Crafternoon, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Gametime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
Tween/Teen Book Club, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITSThe Great American Read exhibit, Through Aug. 2, M.P. Baker Library, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The library hosts an exhibit based on the popular PBS television series The Great American Read. Exhibit is free and open to the public during the library’s summer hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10 depending on age and number of attractions. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com .
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com .
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org .
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org .
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com .
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St. , Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net .
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org .
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com .
SPEAKERSStraight Talk Series IV, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Carthage High School auditorium, No. 1 Bulldog Drive in Carthage. Otis Amy and Randy Hudson speak on money matters to junior high and high school students. Sponsors: Excellent Teen Choice. Information: 903-694-2664 or info@etcteens.org .
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTSLegacy of Love Banquet, 7 p.m. Saturday, Marshall Convention Center, Marshall. Sponsor: The Holy Temple of God International Church Organization Cost: free. A meal will be served to first 200 who call Bishop Travis G. Roberson at 903-263-4132.
FARMERS MARKETMarket on the Square, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through mid-November, Telegraph Park, downtown Marshall. Flower market, local produce and more. Second Saturday events — “All About Bees!” on July 13, and “Make Your Own Market Bag!” on Aug. 10. Best Homemade Cookie contest on July 13. Information: Vendors contact Market Manager Billy Earl Pool at 254-722-8778; for Market on the Square activities, contact Marshall Main Street at 903-702-7777, or visit Market on the Square on Facebook.
SMITH/ WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFETunes at Noon, noon each Thursday, downtown T.B. Butler Plaza, Tyler. Attractions: live music, good trucks and games.
Gorgeous Jetson, Street Waves, Matt Raker, 8 p.m. today, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com .
Sabrina Toole, 8 p.m. today, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Decades, 8 p.m. today, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Senor Gringo, 6 p.m. today, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Patrick James, 8 p.m. today, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Michael Carubelli, 8 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Friday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Amanda Pruitt, 8 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: outhousetickets.com. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Hickory Hill, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Tuxedo Cats, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com .
Dallas Dance Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2145, rix.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Brian Chance Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com .
The Bluez Boyz, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Room & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: 903-535-7956, facebook.com/xln.on5th.poolhall .
Vincent Neil Emerson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: outhouseticket.com. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Dirty River Boys, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Withrow Cooley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse .
Ian Power, 7 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam/Times Square Cinema, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903 581-1818, Facebook.
Opination Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com .
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com .
Darrin Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com .
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $50. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
LaBare Dallas, male dancers, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Cost: general admission: $10 advance, $15 door; preferred seating: $20 advance, $25, door. Tickets: wildtexastickets.com. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com .
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
Johnny Lee, 8 p.m. July 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $50. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. July 27, The Oil Palace, 10408 Highway 64 East, New Chapel Hill. Cost: $25 to $65. Parking: $10 cash. Tickets: oilpalace.com. Opening acts: Steppenwolf Revisited, Band of Heatherns .
Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters, 5 p.m. July 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $35 advance, $40 day of show. Tickets: outhousetickets.com. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net .
FAMILY/CHILDRENFree movies at Tyler Public Library, 1:30 p.m. today, “Star Trek;” 2 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, “LEGO: The Second Part.” Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Teacher Creature, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. today, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Learn about animals.
TMA Family Day, 2 to 4 p.m. second Saturday of each month, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Attractions: arts projects, exhibits and refreshments.
Peek-a-Book Baby Storytime, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Whitehouse Community Library, 107 Bascom Road, Whitehouse. For babies 18 to 24 months old.
Stories on the Lawn, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Story time for children ages 3 to 6.
Moon Phases, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Kids entering grades 5-7 learn about the moon and its phases.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
Kid Buzz, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Learn from a park ranger the survival skills of a bear.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTSNew Play Festival, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $5 adults, $3 students, seniors. Tickets: only sold at door. Actors will read plays selected as finalists in the Tyler Civic Theatre’s new play contest.
OUTDOORSThe Beaver Pond, 10 a.m. today, Brown’s Point Picnic Area in Tyler State Park. Cost: $6 park admission. Learn more about beavers during a hike at the beaver pond.
Weather or Not, 2 p.m. today, the patio at Silver Canoe Store in Tyler State Park. Cost: $6 park admission. Learn about the forces that create weather.
Savannah Saunter, 10 a.m. Saturday, Blackjack Nature Trail head in Tyler State Park. Cost: $6 park admission. Take a hike in the park’s savanna area.
Kids Wilderness Survival, 2 p.m. Saturday, Silver Canoe Store in Tyler State Park. Cost: $6 park admission. Learn wilderness survival skills.
Knotty Time, 3 p.m. Saturday, Silver Canoe Store at Tyler State Park. Cost: $6 park admission. Learn to tie basic knots.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITSTyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Texas Birds: Works by Frank X. Tolbert 2,” through Aug. 4; “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25; and “Soga Shohaku: A Chinese Landscape,” through July 28. Cost: free. Information: 903-595-1001, tylermuseum.org .
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Cost: free. Information: 903-593-6905.
Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. On View: “Sportsology” exhibit and shows in the dome. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. On view: “Expedition Egypt” through July 28 in annex and permanent exhibits. Cost: $2 for “Expedition Egypt” only and $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older for museum. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. On View: “Art by A.C. Gentry Jr. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Gallery at Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On view: “4 Show,” art by Catherine Night, Kailan Counahan, Lisa Rachel Horlander and Dace Kidd, through Sept. 8 Cost: free. Information: martinwalkerlaw.com .
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthe arts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONSApollo 11, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Center for Earth and Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E Lake St. Cost: free. Reservations recommended: sciencecenter.tjc.edu or 903-510-2312. Retired NASA engineer Charles R. Price shares insights on his work on the Apollo 11 mission.
Unspoken Masters: Summer Art Lecture Series, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Cost: $5. Reservations required: 903-531-1286. Graduate students from the University of Texas at Tyler will speak.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTSFaulkner Park skate park dedication, 10 a.m. Saturday, Faulkner Park, 410 W. Cumberland Road, Tyler.
Great American Food and Arts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $3, 10 and older.
Mineola Antique Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, 115 Lankford St., Mineola.
Hit the Bricks Car Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown square in Tyler.
Mineola Fire Department Rodeo, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, rodeo arena on U.S. Highway 69 . Todd Fowler to perform Saturday.
FUNDRAISERSCats on Broadway, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, East Texas Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave. A fundraiser for O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue. Attractions: Live music, cat adoptions.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, each Tuesday and Saturday through July 27, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Lindale Farmers Market, each Saturday through Aug. 31, Old Mill Pond Museum, Lindale.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/HENDERSON/ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFEDrew Jones Project, 8 p.m. today, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Cost: $7 advance. Information: moresstore.com.
Jenn Ford & the Wide-Eyed Devils, 9 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: moresstore.com .
Family Karaoke Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler. Information: mooresstore.com .
Tyler Stokes Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Boogie’s, 412 N. Prairieville, Athens. Information: 903-286-3530, facebook.com/pg/boogiesinathensalley .
One Less Monkey, 9 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, 10503 Texas 31, Murchison. Information: 903-469-3226.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc .
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTSAthens ComicCon, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 121 A. Prairieville St., Athens. Vendors, cosplayers, crafters, artists and writers. Information: 903-677-7295 or renotta.mayo@henderson-county.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.
ALSO IN EAST TEXAS
FESTIVALS
Naples Rodeo and Watermelon Festival; July 26 to 28; Information: facebook.com/naplesmelonpatch .