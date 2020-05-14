THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
“It’s Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” Concert under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Grease.” Tickets will be sold online only at eventbrite.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.