A free open house is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Camp Gilmont, 6075 Texas 155 N., in Gilmer.
The event will include exploring, hiking, canoeing, cornhole and other games. Camp tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and ax throwing is available 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending the open house are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the outdoors.
Visitors also will have an opportunity to learn about Gilmont’s new day camp program.
The program includes one week of day camp this summer with hopes to expand the program in future summers. Day camp will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 and campers ages 5 to 12 are invited to attend and enjoy Gilmont’s classic camp activities.
“We are really excited about our program,” Gilmont Program Director Crosby Palmer said. “It will be an enriching opportunity for local kids to unplug, play outside and grow in character, community and faith.”
Different retreats are hosted throughout the year, including a women’s retreat, men’s retreat, spiritual practices retreat and silent retreat. Several times a year Gilmont hosts Circle of Friends, a weekend retreat for families who have children with special needs. The camp welcomes families, church groups, businesses, Scout groups, craft groups and others who want to enjoy camp property and amenities for the day, weekend or week.
At the heart of Gilmont’s mission is its summer camp program. Each year, hundreds of children and youth gather to enjoy outdoor recreation and spiritual development with friends under the guidance of trained, college-aged counselors.
This summer, Gilmont is offering three weeks of classic overnight camp, family camp, three specialty camps and a new day camp program. The specialty camps — Adventure, Service and Leadership (SNL) and Forces of Nature — allow campers to engage in activities specific to their interests. Gilmont also offers a gluten-free camp session called Great Gluten Escape.
Gilmont is a camp and conference center located northeast of Gilmer, across from Barnwell Mountain Recreation Area. The camp sits on 400 acres and has six cabins, three lodges, several meeting spaces, hiking and mountain biking trails, canoes, paddle boards, swimming pool, a zipline, low ropes courses, miniature golf course and a view from the second highest point in Upshur County.
For information on Camp Gilmont’s programs and open house, visit gilmont.org or call (903) 797-6400.