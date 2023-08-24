If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Ice Cream Day, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
The Great Cardboard Boat Race, “Luau on the Lake,” 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewunitedway.org/boatrace .
“Bloom Family Day,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Partnering with LongviewWOW and Gregg County Historical Museum, the event will include food trucks, scavenger hunts, face painting, story time, a raffle and art activities. It’s also the last day to see the “Bloom!” and “NASA” exhibits at the two museums. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic movie saluting Elvis Presley follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: (903) 746-2708, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include food trucks, games, prizes, health and self-care resources and more. Information: https://etcc.org/2023/08/01/family-fun-day/ .
Lights Out Academy: Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $40, must be purchased in advance. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/.
Market on the Square, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Telegraph Park, downtown Marshall. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
“Fiddler on the Roof Jr.,” presented by the Esquire Players, 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/theesquiretheater/ .