Some will float on to victory, while others will almost assuredly sink.
But it’s all for a good cause as the Greater Longview United Way’s "Great Cardboard Boat Race" gets underway Saturday at Longview's Teague Park.
This is the third year for the boat race, the official launch event for the organization's annual fundraising efforts.
The first boat race launched in 2018 followed by another in 2019. However, boaters didn’t get a chance to set sail last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathy Rae, United Way campaign and community services manager, said the organization decided to move forward with the event this year.
“We decided to go ahead with the event, even with the (COVID-19) surge, because it’s an outside event and we’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask,” she said. “It is at a public park, so we can’t enforce that, but we’re asking all of our people who are participating to please wear a mask, and if you choose not to, please try and distance yourself.”
Rae said teams are made up of businesses, organizations and even individuals.
“They build a boat made completely out of cardboard, and there are very strict rules about what you can use to hold the cardboard together,” she said. “You can use duct tape on the seams only, and you can put as many coats of polyurethane on it as you choose.”
This year’s theme is “Up, Up and Away.”
Rae said the Great Texas Balloon Race comes to mind when she thinks of the theme, "but I’m seeing some other takes on it from some of the teams."
"They name their boats and sometimes they name them similar to or in conjunction with their jobs. I saw one … and it appears it may be a different take on what up, up and away is. It’s basically up to everyone’s interpretation.”
As of Monday morning, Rae said there were at least 10 entries for the race.
“There will be at least two people in each boat, and we’ll divide up into different heats, and they will race those boats around Teague Park (lake),” she said. “We start to the right of the pier and basically go around the fountains and then back to the bank to the left of the pier.”
Cardboard trophies are provided by local business Smurfit Kappa.
“They’re one of our sponsors for the event,” Rae said. “They are a box company that manufactures boxes and cardboards, and they provide cardboard for the teams to help out with building the boats, and they also provide our trophies.”
Rae said in 2019, the amount raised from the boat race was $2,860.
“We don’t intend to make a huge amount of money, but all of the money that we do make goes back into the general campaign to help our community,” she said. “We started this event more as a community awareness event to try and bring people together and showcase Teague Park, which is a beautiful park.”