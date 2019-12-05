In C.S. Lewis’ fantasy novel “The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe,” amazing things happen.
Set in war-torn England in the 1940s, a young girl discovers that a wardrobe in the home she and her three siblings are staying is a portal to Narnia, a frozen kingdom ruled by the evil White Witch and filled with mythical creatures, including a talking lion.
As a story, it plays out nicely on the page. It was adapted to the big screen in 2005 thanks in part to the magic of special effects. However, bringing a winter kingdom, large-scale battles and mythical creatures to the stage is a bit more daunting.
That is the challenge Tilly McLeod is taking on as the director of Tyler Civic Theatre’s production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
McLeod knew what was involved before she agreed to direct. She played the White Witch in TCT’s staging of the story in 2007.
She said it helps that many are familiar with the popular installment in Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” novels and theatergoers accept that a live production is a different experience than the anything-is-possible storytelling in movies.
“It is the creatures and characters that make Narnia,” McLeod said. “I told the costume designer that it was the look (of the characters) that I wanted to go with.”
As the costume designer, Robin Root had to come up with everything from 1940s’ period costumes to creating the look of an assortment of mind-boggling creatures.
In all, nearly 50 costumes were required.
“We wanted to stay pretty close to the (look of characters in the) movie,” Root said.
She said many costumes were created using pieces available in the wardrobe department. For some costumes, she altered existing pieces.
“There is very little that I started from scratch,” she said.
Root said she and McLeod often went through “negotiations” based on the actor, the character and the requirements of the action, to come up with a specific costume.
McLeod said getting the makeup right is also a key.
Many characters, such as Aslan the lion, need heavy makeup. Some require prosthetic ears and nose pieces and that have to be attached and carefully blended into the face.
John Keeling, who plays the professor, a kindly older man who helps take of the children and knows more about Narnia than he lets on, said this production also relies on strong acting.
The show conveys the themes of family bonding, faith, sacrifice and kindness for which Lewis is famous and are on the minds of many as Christmas approaches, he said.
“Bring your kids to it,” Keeling said. “They will love it. ... It is magical.”