A festival celebrating local culture returns to the Longview Public Library this weekend.
The annual Chautauqua Festival, which will include local artists, authors, entertainers and vendors, returns Saturday after a three-year absence.
“We’ve been doing this since 2015 … but we had to cancel the last three years, unfortunately,” Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said. “In 2019 we had to cancel because there was a severe weather threat the whole day and then the last two years we had to cancel it because of COVID.”
The Chautauqua (pronounced "sha-tauk-wa") Movement was a traveling cultural tent show that toured across America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was known for bringing culture to communities with speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, preachers and specialists of the day.
“The Chautauqua Festival was actually started by former President Teddy Roosevelt as a way to gather the community and inform that community of their local trade people, artisans, authors, performers, musicians, all kinds of really great local vendors,” Eldridge said. “So, we really want to embody that spirit and we think April is a beautiful time of year to do so.”
The festival will include a variety of activities throughout the day.
“We have activities for kids such as face painting and arts and crafts and then we also have a really great lineup of performers for the whole day starting with the Pine Tree Jolly Roger Band,” Eldridge said. “And we have an author discussion panel. This is one of the ways we like to highlight and feature our authors. We do this a couple of times a year … through Chautauqua and another event we have in November called Indie Author Day.”
Authors on the panel include Sara Henning, Querida Duncalfe and Toni Delane Perry.
Other festival highlights include DownHome Cloggers, Fellowship of the Christian Horsemen, author and illustrator Donald Pitchford, acoustic and harmonic folk band Wirelight, filmmaker Derek Wayne Johnson, Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies owner Debbie Fontaine and Silver Paws therapy dogs.
“We’re also going to have the East Texas American Society of Karate come and do a demonstration, which is always really fun and sparks interest in karate,” Eldridge said. “We have a whole schedule of fun activities.
Food trucks Street Licious, Lil’ Drizzlers and Gino’s Tacos also will be on site.
“We’re really excited to have them come out and help provide lunch during the day,” Eldridge said. “We also have vendors coming to set up booth space can they can still register for $20 a booth space.”
After having to cancel the last three festivals, Eldridge said it's exciting to be back.
“It’s a really great festival and we’re expecting good weather … so we’re excited about that,” she said. “We have a beautiful Eastman Plaza outside our library and we love to have fun activities outside. This is one of the rare opportunities where we get to do it and we are back and excited about bringing this event to the community.”