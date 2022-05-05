The Cherokee Rose Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Upshur County Courthouse Square in Gilmer.
Alise Nolan, festival chair; Lindsey Hitt, Credit Union of Texas; and Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gloria McLuckie are excited about the sponsorship and interest for the festival and events.
“The turtle race continually proves to be our most popular event with the Cherokee Rose Prince and Princess Pageant a close second,” Nolan said. “It’s fun to see both adults and kids so excited and already trying to find a ‘fast’ turtle. Get there early as there is always a crowd for this fun contest each year!”
Live entertainment, sponsored by Credit Union of Texas, includes Borderline, Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome Band and headliner Cory Morrow.
Schedule of Events
• 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Last Chance Plant Sale, Gilmer FFA and Harmony FFA
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Jefferson Street lawn
• 9 a.m.: Turtle Race, in front of Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) Stage
• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Storybook Time on the Square, courthouse lawn
• 10:15 a.m.: Hula Hoop Contest, in front of CUTX Stage
• 10:45 a.m.: Jump Rope Contest, in front of CUTX Stage
• 10 a.m.: Footlight’s Center for the Performing Arts, in front of the CUTX Stage
• 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: ProComp Sport Martial Arts, in front of CUTX Stage
• 11:15 a.m.: Bubble Gum Contest, in front of CUTX Stage
• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Gilmer Taekwondo Academy, in front of CUTX Stage
• 11:45 a.m.: Baby Crawling Contest, east side of courthouse lawn
• 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Yo-Yo Contest
• 1 p.m.: Cherokee Rose Prince and Princess Contest, CUTX Stage
• 2 p.m.: Paws for a Cause Dog Show & Costume Contest (dogs must be on a leash), CUTX Stage
• 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Native American Indian with Bob & Kim Pennett, CUTX Stage
• 3 p.m.: Borderline Band, CUTX Stage
• 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Cornhole Contest, CUTX Stage
• 6 p.m.: Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome Band, CUTX Stage
• 8 p.m.: Cory Morrow Texas Country Band, CUTX Stage
For contest details and online registration, visit the Cherokee Rose Festival Facebook page, LiveGilmer and Credit Union of Texas websites. Registrations will be accepted on the day of the festival, 30 minutes before each contest.
For information, contact Nolan at (903) 841-2726, @cherokeerosefestival@gmail.com or McLuckie at (903) 843-2413, @info@gilmerchamber.com .