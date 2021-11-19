LeTourneau University's Belcher Center will host Grammy-nominated Christian pop band Newsboys on Saturday as part of the band’s “Step Into the Light” tour, along with supporting acts Mandisa, We the Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.
Newsboys’ longtime drummer Duncan Phillips spoke with the Longview News-Journal about the group’s new music and upcoming stop in Longview. Phillips, originally from Australia, joined the band in 1993 during the tenure of former Newsboys singer Peter Furler. Furler was replaced in 2009 by a familiar face in Christian music, Michael Tait of DC Talk, who remains the group’s lead singer to this day.
The band has been nominated for four Grammy awards, reached the No. 4 spot of the Billboard 200 album chart and had music featured throughout the “God’s Not Dead” film franchise.
NJ: What can you tell readers about the “Step Into the Light” tour?
DP: The world is crazy, right? I mean, right now seems to be like it's exploding or imploding. I think at the end of the day, No. 1, we want to love. What I've learned more than anything, over the last couple of years in particular, is I love people. And you know, we're gonna come to your town and love on you. I don't care who you are, what you've done or your propensities. That's not my job to know that. That's between you and your maker. But what I'm called to do, as a representative, as a Christian, or someone who's supposed to be like Christ -- it's my responsibility to love you where you're at, because I was loved where I was at. So at the end of the day, we're just going to come to your town, we're going to love on you, we're going to hopefully play you some music you love and like, and hopefully raise some questions in your mind about which direction you want your life to go.
NJ: What went into the creation of the music from your new album “Stand”?
DP: I think because of the break we've had over the last couple of years, we weren't allowed to do what we love to do: touring. You know, a lot of our industry was shut down. And so what we did is we, you know, the old adage of making lemonade out of lemons. We thought, ‘Well, gosh, if we don't come out with a great record after all this time, there's something wrong.’ So that's what we did. We jumped into the studio. And it was really cool, because for the first time we had the chance to really massage a record like we never had before… We've never really had that time where (other) bands have said, ‘Well, we're gonna take a year-and-a-half off to work on a record.’ This is the first time we had a chance to do that. So I think lyrically it’s more about being socially conscious, and to let you know what's around us in our lives. But I think musically production wise, I think it's the best sounding record.
NJ: What do you think of Texas and your past experiences here?
DP: Newsboys' two favorite states in the Union are California and Texas. It's always been that way -- not necessarily in that order. But we love Texas. There's something about the spirit of Texans that Newsboys just resonates with. And, you know, Texas has loved on Newsboys ever since Day 1. So we can't wait. Everything's bigger in Texas. It's true. I think not only is everything big, I think the hearts of the people are bigger. We just love the spirit of the place. And we can't wait to come to Longview… But Texas just has beautiful people. We love going out to eat, of course, because the food is great.
NJ: Many East Texans know a little bit about the Newsboys, their music and evolution since the band created Christian hits like “Breakfast” in the '90s. What kind of role do you play in the band besides drumming, since you're one of the longest serving members in a lineup that changed over the years, like the addition of Michael Tait as your lead singer?
DP: At the end of the day, I'm just a guy that's happy to be there. I mean, honestly, I love what I do. I've developed my persona within the Newsboys. It's developed probably a lot since Michael's been in the band, because that gave us an opportunity to reinvent. We kind of had to. So I think when Michael came on board, and Peter left, … on some level, I felt a responsibility to really step up. I just wanted to win. I still want to win, you know, there's a part of me that is very entrepreneurial in that sense. You kind of have to be if you come from the other side of the world and think you have a chance at music, you kind of got to be really naive or really stupid.
NJ: What has it been like to make the transition from Australia to America?
DP: We're kind of go-for-brokers in the sense of, we know that we can't do what we do in Australia because it's just not the population to support it. So we knew if we wanted to do music, we've got to go to the states. I mean, you get big in Australia, who cares? Ultimately, you get to America, everyone sits up and listens. That's the entrepreneurial side of Newsboys. If I had known how hard it was going to be, I might have thought twice back in the day. Now knowing how tough it is in this industry, I realize how much of a miracle it is that anyone who comes from Australia has any kind of success in music. It's an absolute miracle, knowing how tough it is for anyone to make any music, period… We had some tough times where we were dumpster diving for food. No one knew that till now, you know, we had times where we would wait for McDonald's or Burger King to close down and throw out all the food. That's how desperate we were to succeed.
Newsboys will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center in Longview. Tickets start at $20.75 and can be purchased online at https://www.belchercenter.com/ .