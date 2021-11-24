Christmas parades will soon be in full swing in East Texas as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and, of course, Santa Claus make their way through crowd-lined downtown streets.
The Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Organized by One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Longview Main Street and Longview Ambucs, the parade will begin at Green and Whaley streets, travel west to Horaney Street, south to Methvin Street then east to Third Street.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield said this year's theme is "Light Up Longview."
“A lot of people have been talking about getting more lights downtown and getting more permanent lighting,” he said. “So, we thought this would be a good time to kick it off with all the Christmas lights that we have.”
Other than a few new floats, Mayfield said there won’t be any changes to the parade.
“We have 111 entries and we have some new floats coming in,” he said. ”But everything is pretty much going to run the same as it has been for a while.”
Floats will be judged for Best of Show, Grand Marshall's Award, President's Award, Heritage Award, Santa's Award and Caring and Sharing Award.
In case of rain, the parade will be moved to Dec. 7.
After the cancellation of last year’s parade, Mayfield said organizers are excited to bring back the event.
“It’s grown a lot in the last few years and we’re happy to get it back on track and keep the momentum going,” he said.
The Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Tyler.
This year’s parade theme is “Super Heroes Celebrate Christmas." Winners will be selected in six categories, including Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Most Interactive Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative Entry and Best Decorated Vehicle.
Other Christmas parades in East Texas:
• Jefferson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, downtown Jefferson
• Kilgore Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Kilgore
• Henderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 2, downtown Henderson
• Lindale Rotary Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Lindale
• Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Marshall
• Gilmer Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Gilmer
• Whitehouse Christmas Parade, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4, Whitehouse Park
• Bullard Annual Christmas Parade, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Bullard
• Arp Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Arp
• Liberty City 34th Annual Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5, begins at intersection of FM 1252 and Highway 135
• Carthage 75th Annual Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Carthage
• Troup Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, downtown Troup
• Big Sandy Annual Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Big Sandy
• Gladewater Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, downtown Gladewater