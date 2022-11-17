The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Features pictures with Santa, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, snow play area, food trucks and vendors. Tree lighting set for 5:30 p.m. Admission: free. Petting zoo, $5; carriage rides, $5 adults, $2 children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/282 .
Tyler Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cascades Country Club, 4511 Briarwood Road, Tyler. The event includes more than 60 vendors/artists/makers, celebrities doing autographs/photo ops/panels and E-sports gaming hosted by UT Tyler. Tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/525958659335588 .
"Neverland," presented by Artistic Dance Concepts and Junior League of Tyler, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Includes a meet and greet and Q&A with the stars. Tickets: $25, $50. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 9 a.m. Saturday, Paul G. Boorman Trail, Loop 281 entrance, in Longview. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Parking is at Austin Bank. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. T-shirts available for purchase. Information: https://www.newgatemission.org/ .
“Seussical!,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Turkey Trot 5K, 10K, 15K, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Southside/Rose Rudman Park at 455 Shiloh Rd. in Tyler. This run or walk is open for all. Bib pickup is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Registration: $20 for 5K, $26 for 10K, $33 for $15K. All participants will receive medals. Register online through either paypal.com or active.com (but not both). The event will be held rain or shine. Information: http://bit.ly/3X2EHzH
“Thanksgiving at the Hall,” featuring Grammy-winning Nashville recording artist Linda Davis in concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola, Carthage. Other performers include Chase Dawson and Zac Clifton. Tickets: $30 for reserved seats, $300 for table of 10. Information: (903) 794-9561.
Drake Milligan in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. The country singer finished in third place on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and is known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series “Sun Records.” Opening act is David Adam Byrnes. Tickets: $20 to $59. Information: http://www.dodsonauditorium.com/ .