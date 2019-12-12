Holiday in the Garden and Cookies With Santa are among the city of Tyler’s events to celebrate the season.
The 14th annual Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar is set from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Rose Garden Center and the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive.
About 60 vendors, many with handmade and holiday merchandise, will be set up in the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Debbie Isham, director of the parks department, said.
The bazaar also will have live entertainment, a display of gingerbread houses, a holiday costume contest and a scavenger hunt.
The houses on view will be entries in the city’s first gingerbread house-making contest, Isham said.
Those who enter the contest must make and decorate a house that is completely edible and no taller than 13 inches high. It must be on a board no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches and delivered to Rose Garden Center by 5 p.m. today.
Judging will take place on Friday. The houses will remain on display for a few weeks.
“Local businesses are also encouraged to participate as well as youth bakers,” she said.
People can come to the bazaar in their best holiday inspired costume and have a photo taken with Santa. Winners in youth and adult divisions of the contest will be selected.
The Tyler Rose Garden will remain open until 8 p.m. for people to enjoy the lights in the garden.
Holiday events in the city-owned Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., include Cookies and Cocoa With Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The center will host a cookie decorating workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Christina Alvarado will help participants make a cookie snowman.
Participants will be treated to hot cocoa, cookies and holiday music, according to information from the city. The cost for an adult and child to attend is $40. To register, call Glass Recreation Center at 903-595-7271.
The Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, will have a holiday open house from 2 to 4 p.m. today and its Christmas dance for seniors from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The cost to attend the dance is $5.