The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is taking advantage of digital technology to offer activities that can be done from home.
“With events canceled and schools and recreation facilities closed, we want to provide another option for kids and families staying home,” said Senior Manager of Parks Leanne Robinette. “Our mission is to improve our residents’ quality of life and we have shifted our thinking during this crisis to get creative on how we can do that virtually. We know this is a stressful time and recreational activities are needed more now than ever to keep us mentally and physically healthy.”
The Tyler Parks and Rec website, tylerparksandrec.com, has a Boredom Busters page that features activities packages, videos and books for children.
A recent Boredom Buster Activity Packet included word searches, a backyard scavenger hunt, a “design a park” challenge, a maze game and instructions on how to make a simple bird feeder. A video provides instructions on how to make a paper fan.
On its Facebook page are postings with workout ideas for adults and kids, activities and giveaways.
The city also is hosting a digital version of the new exhibit at its Gallery Main Street, located in the atrium of Plaza Tower, 110 N. College Ave.
The spring exhibit continues through July 7. Pictures and virtual tours of the art is available at www.DowntownTyler.org, said information from the city. People can also go online to purchase art on view.
“Art never stops,” Main Street Director Amber Varona said. “Now more than ever it is important to create innovative opportunities for artists to display and sell their art.”
City owned recreation facilities, including Goodman Museum, Glass Recreation Center, the library and Liberty Hall remain closed.
The city “will begin a phased reopen plan for our services and facilities, over the next month,” says an announcement on the Park & Recreation Department’s website.
The opening of the facilities will adhere to guidelines set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott and local officials, the announcement said.