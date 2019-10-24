Brett Mitchell was the right person in the right place at the right time to save the comic convention in Tyler.
Last year, the man who had staged the Rose City Comic Con decided not to continue doing so.
“It was going to die and I wanted to see it continue,” said Mitchell, who stepped in and saved the day.
He changed the name to Tyler Comic Con, moved it to Harvey Convention Center and started booking vendors and stars of pop culture, sci-fi, comic books and anime.
Tyler Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, at the center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.
A ticket for both days costs $30. A ticket for Nov. 2 costs $22 and a ticket for Nov. 3 costs $12.
Tickets are available on the website tylercomiccon.com .
For decades, Mitchell, a graphic artist who lives in Liberty City, has been participating in comic cons. He sells art that both he and his daughter make.
“My art is generally based on comic book movies and TV shows and fantasy and science fiction in general,” he said. “My daughter’s art is influenced by Japanese animation and video games.”
He used his connections with comic con participants to attract vendors and stars, such as Kevin Sorbo, the actor known for starring roles in “Hercules” and “Kull the Conqueror.”
Other celebrities set to attend are Sam Jones, who starred in “Flash Gordon”; Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid in “The Walking Dead”; Eddie McClintock from “Warehouse 13”; and award-winning artist Joel Adams, who is known for his work on “King of the Hill.”
“I am also bringing to Tyler anime voice-over actors and cosplayers who ... make themselves appear as characters from TV, movies, anime and comic books,” he said.
A costume contest for adults is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and a costume contest for children is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
Tyler Comic Con will be family friendly, he said. “We will have a kids area as well with Legos and ‘Paw Patrol’ characters and games.”
More information is available at tylercomiccon.com.