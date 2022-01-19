Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash tribute artists will hit the stage Feb. 13 in a Valentine's Day-themed concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler.
“Elvis and Johnny” presented by Stardom Entertainment, will highlight Johnny Cash’s classic hits from the 1950s to the ‘70s and Elvis’ songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Stardom Entertainment owner Carmen Gantt said the valentine’s concert will feature two top-notch entertainers -- Moses Snow paying tribute to Elvis and Bennie Wheels paying tribute to Johnny Cash.
“Bennie Wheels is from Houston and tours all over the U.S.,” she said. “And Moses Snow, who I’ve been working with since he was 14, is unbelievable. He’s 18 now and winning national contests right and left.”
Wheels toured with The Highwaymen Live production, paying tribute to “The Man in Black.” His performances include classic songs from the Sun and Columbia Records catalogs to the modern American recordings.
Snow’s performance, with his mannerisms, looks and voice, takes audiences back to the early years of the King of Rock and Roll.
Gantt said it’s important to note the entertainers are not impersonators.
“They’re never called impersonators because they’re not impersonating or trying to be Elvis or Johnny Cash on stage,” she said. “They’re paying tribute, so there’s a big difference.”
The concert also will include tribute band Edge of Reality. The band backs Elvis tribute artists and other celebrity tribute artists throughout the United States.
The concert will begin with Snow’s performance, followed by Wheels.
“The show is catered toward Valentine’s Day, so Moses is going to open up the show and do Elvis love songs,” she said. “And then it will close with Wheels’ tribute to Johnny Cash.”
The show is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day a day early, Gantt said.
“It’s an unbelievable show,” she said. “It’s a Sunday matinee, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to plan a little lunch and then a matinee for a valentine celebration.”
Also on tap for Valentine’s Day weekend is a concert at Jackson’s Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., in Gladewater.
The “Can’t Help Falling in Love” Valentine’s Concert is set for Feb. 11-13 and will feature entertainer and Elvis tribute artist Jackson Foltyn, owner of the theater.
During the two-hour show, Foltyn will perform some of Elvis’ hit songs, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Give Me the Right” and “Kiss Me Quick.”
The three-day concert is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com. For information, go to Jackson’s Cozy Theatre on Facebook.