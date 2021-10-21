Grammy-winning country music singer Larry Gatlin will perform in concert Sunday at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is a special event in Memorial City Hall’s 2021-2022 season lineup.
Gatlin rose to fame with his brothers Steve and Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years. Their achievements include a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”) and Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”). Gatlin also has won Male Vocalist of the Year.
Gatlin ranks fourth as solo writer with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard Hits. His song catalog has been recorded by entertainers such as Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and many others.
Gatlin and his brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the “Grammy Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “People’s Choice Awards,” “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Hee Haw,” “Love Boat,” “Midnight Special” with Wolfman Jack, “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Solid Gold,” “The Barbara Mandrell Show” and their own special on ABC — “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
Gatlin has written an autobiography, “All The Gold In California” and recorded a solo album, “In My Life.”
In 2015, the Gatlin Brothers celebrated 60 years of making music together and released a new album, “The Gospel According to Gatlin.” In 2017, Gatlin wrote and starred in “Quanah,” the story of Quanah Parker, the last Comanche Indian chief. In October 2019, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Gatlin resides in Nashville with Janis, his wife of more than 40 years. They have two children, Josh and Kristin.