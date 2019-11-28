Country music star Martina McBride will bring her Joy of Christmas tour to the Cowan Center in Tyler on Tuesday.
“This show is so much fun to do,” McBride said in a prepared statement “We have everything from classic hymns like ‘O Holy Night’ to fun, big band swing classics like ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town.’”
This is the ninth year she has presented holiday season concerts.
“It’s all a very visual, the songs are well-loved, and you leave with a warm feeling,” she said. “I love to think of entire families, from grandparents to grandchildren, enjoying The Joy Of Christmas. It’s really a show for the whole family.”
McBride has previously released two holiday albums, her multi-platinum “White Christmas,” and most recently, “It’s The Holiday Season,” an album of traditional seasonal music including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
A native of Kansas, McBride has been recording and touring since the early 1990s. Her many hits include “Safe in the Arms of Love,” “This One’s for the Girls,” “I Love You” and “A Broken Wing.”
Her song “Independence Day” drew attention for its lyrics and video about a woman who is abused and fights back by setting the family home on fire.
As one of the most successful performers in county music, she has received Female Vocalist of the Year honors from both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association. She has sold more than 18 million albums.
The Academy of Country Music has presented McBride its Icon Award, which recognizes those who have had a longtime influence in the music industry.
She also has written two cookbooks including “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life.”
The concert is set for 8 p.m. The performance hall is at 3900 University Boulevard on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler.
Tickets cost $57 to $117 and are available by calling 903-566-7424 or going to the venue’s website, cowancenter.org.
The concert is part of the Cowan Center’s Special Events Series, which continues with “Menopause: The Musical” on April 2, 2020.