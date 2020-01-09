The Cowan Center at the University of Texas at Tyler will open 2020 with Rita Moreno and continue with presentations through April 14.
An Evening with Rita Moreno, Legend of Stage and Screen, is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. She will talk about and present highlights of her seven-decade career as an actor, dancer and singer.
She is one of only a few performers to have won Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards.
Tickets range from $52-$67 and are available at cowancenter.org .
After appearing in several films in the 1950s, the Puerto Rico native rose to fame playing Anita in the 1962 musical “West Side Story.” She won an Oscar for the role.
Her Tony came in 1975 when she won Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in “The Ritz.”
From 1971–1977 she was a regular on the children’s television series “The Electric Company” and from 1997-2003 she had a supporting role on TV drama “Oz.”
More recently she has had roles on the television series “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Grace and Frankie.”
Moreno has received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime contributions to American culture and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.
■
Also coming to the Cowan in 2020 are:
Feb. 6 — Stomp
Feb. 20 — The Pointer Sisters
Feb. 27 — Cuentos
Feb. 29 — Cirque Eloize Hotel
March 26 — “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical”
April 2 — “Menopause: The Musical”
April 14 — Carly Fiorina