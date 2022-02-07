The University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center will mark its 25th anniversary with a celebration featuring Hollywood actor Kevin Costner.
“An Evening with Kevin Costner” will begin at 8:30 p.m. April 2 and will feature a moderated talk with Costner sharing stories from his popular movies.
“We are excited to finally announce the UT Tyler Cowan Center’s event of the season,” Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said. “And we are so pleased to welcome Hollywood’s incomparable Kevin Costner to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary.”
Cowan Center Circle members can purchase tickets beginning Feb. 21. Tickets go on sale to the public March 7 and can be purchased 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cowan Center box office or online at cowancenter.org .
“I’m very excited that we have someone of his caliber coming. It puts a spotlight on our celebration – our 25 years serving the region,” Thomae-Morphew said. “We have such a long list of major talent, nationally and internationally, coming to Smith County and UT Tyler, and Kevin Costner is one of the biggest names we’ve brought.”
An actor, filmmaker and musician, Costner stars in the popular television series “Yellowstone.” He has earned two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He is known for such blockbuster films as “The Untouchables,” “Tin Cup,” “Bull Durham,” “JKF,” “Open Range,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard” and “Dances with Wolves.”
“This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time. We invite you to come, walk the red carpet and share this extraordinary evening with us,” Thomae-Morphew said. “And he’s just such a personable and relatable guy.”
The Costner talk is part of a black-tie gala benefiting the Cowan Center Performance Excellence Endowment. Other events of the evening include a dinner and an auction of Cowan Center memorabilia.
Thomae-Morphew said the auction will include three items signed by Costner.
“If you’re coming to the gala, you might be able to buy something signed by Kevin Costner,” she said.
Gala underwriters include Paul and Teresa Owen, John Soules Foods and Amy Faulconer.
For more information about tickets or the dinner and auction, contact the Cowan Center box office at (903) 566-7424.