Dalton Days rides back into town Saturday for a celebration of Longview’s western heritage and the heroism of its residents.
The free event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
“We like to reenact the bank robbery and showcase the heroism and the bravery of the Longview citizens on that day,” museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said. “This is a free, family friendly festival and we will have reenactments at 10, 11, 1 and 2.”
But before the reenactments get underway, activities will kick off with a 5K run.
“This year we will be restarting our Dalton Dash 5K called ‘Outlaws on the Run’ and it starts at 8 a.m., Loy said. “And it will be followed by our Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m.”
New to this year’s event will be the Bill Dalton Outlaw Camp.
“They’re setting up the Bill Dalton Outlaw Camp – what it would have looked like when Bill Dalton came to Longview and set up his camp outside of town,” Loy said. “The reenactors are going to recreate that in the Sculpture Garden.”
The festivities also will include live music, food trucks, crafts, vendors, games, face painting and demonstrations.
“There will be a huge kids’ game area and a petting zoo,” Loy said. “We’re going to have the antique truck brought out by Welch Family Funeral Home -- the Cammack family -- and we’re going to have the fire department’s antique fire truck.”
For the live entertainment, Loy said there will be two bands this year.
“The Harvest Moon Countrygrass will be on in the morning before the 150th (celebration) and then Josh Mandreger on acoustical guitar will take our afternoon sessions,” she said.
And, Loy said, with this being Gregg County’s 150th birthday, some of the Dalton Days reenactments will include cameo appearances.
“For example, Commissioner Ray Bostick will have a cameo in two of the reenactments,” she said. “The fire chief of Gladewater will come out and do a cameo appearance and Bob Hallmark from KLTV will be doing a cameo appearance.”
At 12 p.m., Gregg County’s 150th birthday party begins with presentations from county and other officials, including the pledge and prayer led by Bostick.
“And Bill O’Neal, the retired Texas state historian, will come up to give a 14-minute presentation on what he is calling ‘Vignettes of Gregg County,’” Loy said. “After that (state Rep.) Jay Dean will come up and give a proclamation for Gregg County’s 150th birthday.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt also will be on hand for a short presentation.
“Sweet Creations is creating our cake and Edible Art will be creating 300 cookies either in the shape of Texas or with the new seal that Judge Bill Stoudt created just for the 150th,” Loy said.
Festivalgoers also will have an opportunity to tour the museum during the event.
“The museum will be open for free tours, so anyone can come in and get a tour,” Loy said.
Loy said the event is attracting lots of vendors.
“This is our biggest year for crafts and food vendors. We’ve never had so many wanting to come to Dalton Days that are coming this year,” she said. “So it should be packed.”
Loy said another group in Kansas that puts on a show similar to Dalton Days has shown interest in the reenactments.
“The Dalton Gang did a bank robbery up in a town called Coffeyville, Kansas, so they just happened to come to Longview because one of the Dalton Gang had married a Longview girl,” Loy said. “But most of their robberies were up north in Oklahoma and Kansas. So, the town of Coffeyville has something called Dalton Defenders Day.”
Loy said that group heard about the museum’s Dalton Days event.
“They reenact the bank robberies and they found out about our event. So, Coffeyville will be coming down and they will be participating in one of our reenactments,” she said. “And some of our reenactors are going to start participating in their reenactments, which I think they do in October.”