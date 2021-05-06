Dalton Days is set to ride back into downtown Longview on May 15 after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family-friendly event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
Lindsay Loy, museum executive director, said the event is a celebration of Longview’s heroism and bravery against the Dalton Gang.
“A group of four guys came into Longview, robbed the bank and came out of the bank and right here at the intersection in front of our building is where this very large shootout took place,” Loy said. “The citizens of Longview noticed they robbed a bank, and they all came out of their shops and this huge shootout took place.”
Loy said the shootout is one of the top five in the Wild West.
“There were more than 200 shots fired in 15 minutes,” she said. “So, what we do is recognize the people of Longview who came out to save the city from the bank robbers. We tell a little bit about their story and what happened to them.”
Attendees also will get to hear a short history lesson on the Dalton Gang.
“Three passed away and one got away and died in Oklahoma,” Loy said. “So, we tell a little bit about that.”
Reenactments are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The reenactors are from Dallas and Hallsville, Loy said.
“One group is under the supervision of Bobby Connelly, and they are a small group of reenactors in Dallas that do westerns,” Loy said. “The other group, from Hallsville, is called The Outlaws, and they are under the supervision of William O’Bryant.”
Loy said the Dallas group usually portrays the Dalton Gang, and the Outlaws are the good guys.
In addition to the bank robbery reenactments, the free event also will include other activities, including live music by the Purple Hulls of Kilgore, a petting zoo, children’s games, food vendors, a blacksmith, a soap maker, wood craftsman and chuck wagon demonstrations.
The museum, however, won’t be open for tours during the event, a change from previous years.
“We’re post-COVID, and that’s just a lot of people in a small space,” Loy said. “What we’re doing is giving out a Dalton Dollar to everyone that can be used as a free pass to the museum.”
After last year’s cancellation, Loy said people are looking forward to this year’s event.
“It’s normally the first Saturday in April,” she said. “But just to make sure everybody felt more comfortable, we moved it back to May. Everybody is very excited.”