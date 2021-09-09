The Darrin Morris Band is ready to celebrate after their song, “Wrap You Up in Love,” was recently ranked No. 1 by both the Texas Country Music Chart and the Texas Regional Radio Report for top song of the week.
The celebration will take place at 9 p.m. Friday at The Levee Bar & Grill, 111 Joplin Drive, in Longview. “Wrap You Up in Love” is the band’s second song to hit No. 1 on the charts this year.
“It was music to our ears to learn we were No. 1 on both charts,” Morris said. “After our last single went to the top, we certainly hoped this one would do the same. Fans have really loved it and we could not have earned this spot without their support. We thank the fans and all the great radio stations that continue believing in what we’re doing.”
“Wrap You Up in Love” was written by Nashville songwriters Sandy Ramos, Bronson Hetzer and Greg Smith. The playfully romantic tune is reminiscent of Conway Twitty’s “I’d Love to Lay You Down,” with a fresh flair, modern melody and edgy groove.
The Darrin Morris Band began performing together in October 2012 at a restaurant near Gilmer, where the group is based. During the last eight years, the group has taken its live show from stages across Texas to Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Lead singer Morris first began singing as a teenager in the church where his father pastored. His love of Gospel combined with the influences of country artists such as George Strait, Garth Brooks and Keith Whitley helped shape the soulful vocal style that has become his trademark.
The group has won numerous industry awards for performance, songwriting, radio singles and videos.