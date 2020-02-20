A beautiful sheer curtain circles the stage at Tyler Junior College’s Jean Browne Theatre.
Part of the set of “Othello,” the curtain helps designate scene changes and the actors interact with it in various ways.
“It has a life of its own,” said Denise Weatherly-Green, the theater department professor directing Shakespeare’s tragedy full of betrayal, jealousy and vengeance.
Weatherly-Green said more symbolically the curtain represents one character’s “web of deceit” that encircles all.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday. There is also a 2:30 p.m. matinée Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and people serving in the military. To make reservations, call the box office at 903-510-2212.
In the story, Othello, and his new bride, Desdemona, become the focus of a plot by Othello’s companion Iago who seeks revenge for perceived injustices against him.
“I’m a Shakespeare enthusiast,” Weatherly-Green said of her desire to direct the play.
“But I had to wait until we had the student body who could support ‘Othello,’” she said. “This is not an easy production to pull off with a college cast.”
One of the biggest obstacles is mastering Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter dialogue with its unique cadence. Weatherly-Green encouraged the students to watch Kenneth Branaugh’s performances in film roles of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Henry V” and “Othello.”
The goal, she said is to be true to the sound of Shakespearean language.
“We start out slowly to get the audience’s ear used to it,” the director said.
Bryson Chalk, a sophomore theater major from Big Sandy, plays the title character. He said he previously has performed in Shakespearean plays and that iambic pentameter has become easier to master over time.
“There is nothing sugar-coated about it,” he said of the script. “We are presenting it as it was written. It’s not the easiest literature.”
Chalk said it is easy to sympathize with Othello because as a military leader he is used to those around him being loyal.
“He always carries that (mentality) with him,” Chalk said. “All Othello has known is war.”
Patrick Richardson, a freshman from Crandall, plays the conniving Iago.
“He is evil,” Richardson said. “Is he evil because Othello did something to him? The story suggests he is inherently evil.”
Richardson said that because of his evil intent, Iago sets a tragic sequence of events into motion for which many pay a price.