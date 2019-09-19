During Diavolo Architecture in Motion shows, performers fuse dance, acrobatics and gymnastics on over-sized stage pieces specifically designed to showcase their talent.
Diavolo’s mission statement says the show “explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally.”
The Los Angeles-based troupe began receiving national attention in 2017 as a Top 10 finalist on the TV show “America’s Got Talent.” Since then, it has been performing across the United States and will bring its national tour to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center on Sept. 26.
Diavolo will present a show for children at 12:30 p.m. and show for all ages at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at cowancenter.org.
In 1972, Jacques Heim, who has a background in theater, film and dance and a passion for architecture, founded Diavolo. He began choreographing scenes that featured men and women combining elements of contemporary dance with martial arts, acrobatics, gymnastics and hip-hop against a backdrop of elaborately designed space.
He also has served as a choreographer for Cirque du Soleil and was a creative director for the opening ceremony of the 16th Asian Games, in Guangzhou, China. He was a consulting choreographer on Ice Age Live!, a show presented in large arenas throughout Europe.
Heim “loves pushing dancers beyond their own physical and emotional limits to make them feel that they can conquer anything, to make them realize that they are heroes,” says a statement on the company’s website.