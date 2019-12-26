The Discovery Science Place, 309 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will hold four camps for children beginning Monday.
Each year the children’s museum holds camps during the time students are out of school for winter break.
The camps offer supervised care and educational activities for children who might otherwise be home alone.
The camps that will take place from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. are:
- Monday: “Deconstruction Day” — Campers will use tools to open and peer inside electronics to find out what makes them work
- Tuesday: “Art and Science” — Campers will make artwork using ink flowers, solar paper designs and more.
- Jan. 2: “Science of Magic” — Members of Smith County Court of Magic will teach campers magic tricks, including how to make things disappear and multiply.
- Jan. 3 “Construction Day” — Campers will engage in multiple activities to test their engineering and design skills.
There is no camp on New Year’s Day.
Children must be in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend.
The cost for attendance to the camp is $30 per day per child.
Discounts are offered for multiple children in the same household and for children of DSP members, according to information from the museum.
Snacks are provided but children must bring their own lunch if they want a meal.
Discovery Science Place also offers precamp and post-camp child care for an additional fee.
Registration is available online at discoveryscienceplace.com .