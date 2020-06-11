Discovery Science Place, the children’s museum in Tyler, will begin a two-phase reopening this week.
New procedures to limit the number of people in the museum and reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 will be in place when the doors open again, Chris Rasure, executive director, said.
The museum will open for a members-only weekend Friday through Sunday and then reopen to the public June 19.
“We wanted to first thank our members who have been so patient and supportive during this very tough time for the museum,” Rasure said of letting members return first.
The museum will now only be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“The one hour between time slots will allow us to clear the museum and thoroughly clean and reset,” Rasure said.
People also must make reservations and reserve a time period by going online to the Discovery Science Place website, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Initially, only 50 people will be allowed in the museum at one time. If the museum is at capacity, those who arrive without making a reservation will be turned away, he said.
Museum members must also make reservations.
To keep the museum as germ-free as possible, all guests will have to wash their hands in the courtyard before entering, clear screens separate guests and employees at the front desk and only cashless transactions will be allowed, Rasure said.
More sanitation areas have been added for visitors to use while in the museum. Guests will be encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.
Located at 308 N. Broadway Ave., Discovery Science Place has hands-on exhibits to inspire interest in science, math, engineering and technology. It operates in conjunction with the University of Texas at Tyler.