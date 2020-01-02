SpongeBob, his best friend, Patrick, and the other seaworthy residents of Bikini Bottom will make a splash Jan. 23 in Longview as “The SpongeBob Musical” comes to the LeTourneau University Belcher Center.
Based on the long-running Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants,” about the escapades of a talking sponge, the exuberant musical tells how an unexpected hero brings the seafloor community together in the face of catastrophe.
The music runs the gamut from rock – Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith – to folk rock – Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros – to country – Lady Antebellum – to rap — T.I. and Domani & Lil’ C, with songs by David Bowie and Brian Eno.
“ ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ is a one-of-a-kind show, in that it takes these characters that we all know and grew up with and puts them in a life-and-death situation that allows the audience to identify with them,” said Daria Pilar Redus, who plays Sandy Cheeks.
“It’s goofy and it’s fun and it’s heartwarming. … It really is an experience like no other. And there really is something in it for people of all ages,” she added.
According to the SpongeBob section of Fandom.com, Redus’ character “Sandra ‘Sandy’ Jennifer Cheeks is a female squirrel from Texas. She is a friend of SpongeBob and Patrick. She wears an air helmet and an astronaut suit to get oxygen. …”
Beau Bradshaw plays Patrick Star, a pink starfish who is SpongeBob’s best friend.
“I connect to Patrick. He’s a simple guy, with simple needs. His biggest goal is hanging out with his best friend,” Bradshaw said.
“Patrick goes on such a journey for this show, from spending time with SpongeBob to becoming a leader of a sardine cult, completely by accident. That journey is my favorite part about Patrick,” Bradshaw said.
Director Tina Landau, who received Outstanding Director of a Musical from the Drama Desk Awards in 2018, pushed the actors to find “the humanity in the characters,” he said.
“Getting up there every day and living so truthfully in these parts is the most challenging part, but it’s also the most rewarding thing about this show,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw and Redus both graduated from college in 2018; this is their first national tour of a Broadway show. They also grew up watching “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which first aired in 1999.
“I still watch SpongeBob; I love it so much,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw, who grew up in Buffalo, New York, has been performing since he was 3-years-old, when he decided he wanted to take tap-dancing.
“My mom said I could sing before I could speak,” he said. “My favorite part of performing is making people laugh. … It’s the most fulfilling thing in the whole wide world.”
Redus is from a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio; she was in her first show as a third-grader.
“My passion has always been in straight acting. What draws me to musical theater is that you can be in circumstances that are so huge and outrageous and larger-than-life that … (they) propel you into song,” she said.
She enjoys playing Sandy.
“Sandy is in a dispute with the rest of the town, but there’s a crisis. … She is able to overlook her differences and save the town,” Redus said.
“The hard part is that she has a very heavy story line. Sandy … captures what it’s like to be ‘othered’ by a society and all that entails. Having to exist in a place that you call home that has now turned against you is extremely challenging,” Redus said.
Sandy “is kind of a triple threat. She is intelligent beyond belief. She is brave and courageous. She’s sassy and she’s fun. She’s a beautifully well-rounded squirrel and a great role model for kids, especially young girls,” Redus said.
However, “you can’t tell Sandy anything. … She is the brains in the room and she knows that … and she wants everyone else to know that,” Redus added.
The national tour of the musical lasts a full 12 months – from Sept. 2, 2019, through August 2020.
“‘A Year in Bikini Bottom,’” that’s going to be the title of my memoir,” Bradshaw said, laughing.
For Redus, it’s challenging to do “eight plays a week like on Broadway, but not really having days off, because you’re traveling to a new location on your days off.
“You don’t really have time to recharge” until the next long break, she said.
Bradshaw called “The SpongeBob Musical” a “beacon of positivity.”
“Every single production, the people are on their feet by the end of it – laughing and screaming. … They are on their feet having a good time. It just brings me so much joy,” he said.
“The SpongeBob Musical” won six of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Director. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018, receiving Best Scenic Design of a Musical.
For information about the musical or the tour, go to thespongebobmusical.com .