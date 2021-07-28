Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds will descend upon Longview this weekend for two tail-wagging events.
The Longview Kennel Club’s 2021 AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, where dogs will compete for Best of Breed in the All Breed Dog Conformation Show for the canine that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.
At the same time, the Tyler Obedience Training Club will present its three-day AKC-sanctioned Dog Obedience and Rally Trials inside the Longview Exhibit Building.
During that event, highly trained dogs will vie for titles, prizes and special awards in activities that range from basic obedience to the more advanced classes that involve retrieving scented objects and performing jumps.
At the Longview Kennel Club's conformation shows, almost 200 AKC recognized breeds can compete for the dog that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.
Nancy Mellott, Longview Kennel Club president, said 1,000 dogs will be competing Saturday and Sunday, and close to that same number will compete Friday.
The conformation side of the show, Mellott said, is like a beauty contest.
“The dogs come in and are judged according to their standards, about how well they match that standard,” she said. “We also will have a competition for 4- to 6-month old puppies.”
Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We didn’t have a show last year because of COVID,” Mellott said. “I hope everybody will come out and watch the dogs and see what kind of dog they might like.”
Obedience and Rally Trials chair Janita Jaster said this is a special year for the Tyler Obedience Training Club.
"We're very excited because we were selected by the American Kennel Club to be the Region 7 National Obedience Championship Qualifying Trials," she said. "You have to meet certain numbers over three days of trials and ... the top four combined qualifiers for all three days get an actual invitation to the National Obedience Championships for AKC that they hold every year in Florida.”
Jaster said the trials begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.
“At that point, we have winners in each class, and we have winners in each of the trials,” she said. “We keep track of all the qualifiers in certain events … basically keeping tallies of the scores.”
Between the obedience trials and the rally, Jaster said more than 300 dogs will compete daily.
“Some dogs compete in more than one event. You can compete in rally as well as obedience,” she said. “It’s not like the Kennel Club where when you’re doing conformation and there’s one dog that competes one time and that’s it. In obedience and rally, you can compete multiple times, just in different classes.”
Jaster said dogs will be arriving from at least three or four states for the rally and trials.
“When it’s a regional qualifying trial, if you don’t qualify in one region, you can typically travel to another region to possibly be able to compete and to meet that top four position,” she said. "If they make the overall placement, they will get an invitation to the national."