The SPCA of East Texas' Dogtoberfest Craft Beer Festival and Animal Adoption Event, now in its fourth year, promises to be bigger than ever. The event is in a new location and has more participants.
The family- and pet-friendly celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the downtown Tyler square and will be a showcase for animal rescue organizations, craft breweries, live music, vendors and food trucks.
"Dogtoberfest 2019 will be a day full of fun, fur and festivities to raise awareness for homeless pets in East Texas," said Deborah Dobbs, director of the SPCA of East Texas. "A dozen local animal rescue groups will be in attendance bringing their rescued cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and even a pig rescue looking for their forever family."
Among other animal rescue groups taking part will be Smith County Animal Shelter, city of Tyler Animal Services and A Pig's Life and Friends sanctuary.
For $25, patrons can receive a souvenir mug and a sampling card that allows for a one-time sample at 10 of the breweries represented. Beer tasting cards can be purchased in advance at spcaeasttx.com. Full beers can purchased on site for $5.
Twenty-one breweries including ETX Brewing Co. and True Vine Brewing Co., both based in Tyler, will be serving specialty beers. Anyone drinking alcohol must be at least 21 and obtain an ID wristband by showing proof of age.
Bands and singers will perform throughout the day on a stage near the northeast corner of the square.
Set to perform are:
- 11:15 a.m.: Simon Young
- 12:30 p.m.: Vivian Villapudua
- 1:45 p.m.: JT Wilkinson
- 3 p.m.: Street Waves
- 4:15 p.m. Gorgeous Jetson
- 5:30 p.m.: deFrance
The beer tent will set up on the east side of the square. Vendors will be set up on the south side and animal rescue groups will be on the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza.
The streets surrounding the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza will be blocked on Saturday to accommodate Dogtoberfest. Free parking will be available at the parking garage at the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Elm Street and along streets near the square.
The SPCA ET is a foster-based rescue group that has about 150 dogs and cats in foster homes waiting to be adopted. The rescued animals are vetted, socialized and given medical attention to prepare them for adoption, according to the organization.
The nonprofit operates on donor support and does not receive funding from national animal rescue groups.
Dogtoberfest began as Petapolooza and originally was held in Bergfeld Park. The event later moved to a location on Old Jacksonville Highway and added craft breweries as an attraction.
This year, Dogtoberfest is taking place for the first time downtown and on one of the same days as the Texas Rose Festival. Organizers are hoping the higher visibility of being downtown and on the same day as the festival will attract the largest crowds yet.
Dogtoberfest's major sponsors include the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Stonewater Roofing and Pet Supplies Plus.