Downtown Live will return for an eight-week run starting Sept. 17, featuring a different band each week on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza.
Downtown Live is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays at the park at Green and Methvin street. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs. Food trucks park along Heritage Plaza for the events, and beverages are available.
The fall lineup is:
Sept. 17 — TBA Music
Sept. 24 — Teazur
Oct. 1 — Covie
Oct. 8 — Jenn Ford
Oct. 15 — Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome
Oct. 22 — The Jazz Connection
Oct. 29 — Noonday Band
Nov. 5 — Galaxy