Downtown Live will return for an eight-week run starting Sept. 17, featuring a different band each week on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza.

Downtown Live is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays at the park at Green and Methvin street. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs. Food trucks park along Heritage Plaza for the events, and beverages are available.

The fall lineup is:

Sept. 17 — TBA Music

Sept. 24 — Teazur

Oct. 1 — Covie

Oct. 8 — Jenn Ford

Oct. 15 — Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome

Oct. 22 — The Jazz Connection

Oct. 29 — Noonday Band

Nov. 5 — Galaxy

