Christmas will take over downtown Longview on Saturday, with Santa Claus, trains and history taking center stage during a variety of events.
Time with Santa
The festivities start early with two opportunities for children to sit down with Santa Claus. First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Pancakes with Santa event from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St., also will host its Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.lmfa.org.
Living History Christmas
The Gregg County Historical Museum is up next with its annual Living History Christmas, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the museum at 214 N. Fredonia St.
“The Gregg County Historical Museum comes to life as volunteers in period costumes greet and interact with visitors throughout the museum. A blacksmith with a vintage forge will be in front of the museum shaping steel into beautiful objects and children can decorate Christmas ornaments in ‘Santa’s Workshop,’” information about the event says. “Children and adults will marvel at the massive Loblolly Holiday Model Train and Village Exhibit, where several trains travel through a snowy holiday village and countryside. They can even get a history of model trains from the train operator himself.”
Admission to Living History Christmas is free. The Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit will continue through Dec. 21 with regular admission price to the museum: $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for children. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas crafting
Longview World of Wonders, a hands-on children’s discovery center at 112 E. Tyler St., will host “Reuse & Renew with Gillian Peters,” from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Get in the Christmas spirit with a hands-on upcycling craft of the merriest kind... Magazine Christmas trees,” information about the event says.
The class is included with the price of admission to LongviewWOW, free for members or $8 for general admission.
The museum also will host “Seriously Sweet Structures” gingerbread house construction Sunday and Dec. 15 for $15 per house. For times and registration information visit www.longviewow.org.
Christmas at the Courthouse
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will host Christmas at the Courthouse from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, with a magic show as a new addition to the event. Johnny Magic will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The annual event is free, and this year includes a petting zoo and pony rides, photo booth, Christmas Express train, hot dogs, and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Mrs. Clause.
Upcoming seasonal events
■ Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
■ Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
■ Storytime with Santa and Elves, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information; (903) 237-1340, Facebook.
■ Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free.
■ Christmas Bach’s Lunch with Anthony Robinson, hosted by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20–1 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 508 N. Sixth St, Longview. Bring your lunch to the dining area that opens at 11:45 a.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
■ First Presbyterian Church Handbell Festival, 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.fpclongview.org.
■ Christmas Movie on Eastman Plaza, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Free popcorn and hot chocolate, bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
■ Music on the Square — Handbells, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
■ Music on the Square — Joshua Allen and Friends, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
■ Music on the Square — Dr. Paul Lee, organist, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
■ Family Christmas Party, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 19, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Games, prizes, refreshments. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.