Holiday decorations, miniature trains, craft activities for the family, exhibits and refreshments will be offered at the downtown Tyler museums and cultural facilities’ 12th annual Holiday Open House 4 to 8 p.m. today.
Downtown businesses and attractions will remain open late in celebration of the holiday season. Illuminated snowmen will be at the entrance of each participating site.
The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., will be decked out in period décor. The theme at the museum is Home for the Holidays in honor of veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders.
A $2 donation is suggested to help with the preservation of the museum.
The Cotton Belt Depot, 210 E. Oakwood St., will have its traditional display of antique and miniature rail exhibits inside the train museum. Refreshments will be provided.
Just across the street from the depot at the Innovation Pipeline, 217 E. Oakwood St., refreshments will be served.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., will have music, apple cider and a hands-on mini-experiment that allows children to create instant snow.
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., will offer refreshments and crafts activities. The gallery’s current exhibit is “Hello Future.”
Smith County Historical Society, 125 S. College Ave., will showcase its newest exhibit honoring the success of Smith County women.
The McClendon House, 806 W. Houston St., will provide a glimpse into Christmases past. Docents throughout will be posted throughout the house to guide visitors and answer questions.
The Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., will take part with Talking Tales at 5:30 p.m. in Taylor Auditorium.