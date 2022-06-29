Fourth of July festivities in Longview, Tyler and surrounding communities will offer plenty of music, activities, food and fireworks.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Monday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., for the city of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.
Country musician Drake White and his band The Big Fire will headline a free outdoor concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Mount Pleasant native Hayden McBride as the opening act.
White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours. His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of country soul, which he cemented with the 2016 debut album “SPARK,” followed by the EPs “Pieces” and “Stars.”
McBride’s debut single “Drinking You Goodbye” has accumulated over 40,000 streams, gaining a solid fan base in and around East Texas. His EP “Worth the Wait,” released in August 2021, has set a tone that rides a fine line between traditional country and classic rock bringing a fresh new approach to Texas music.
Admission and parking are free. Food and beverage vendors will be available.
Following the concert, fireworks will begin lighting up the skies over Longview at 9:30 p.m.
The city of Tyler will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364. The fireworks show is set to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Entertainment will include music provided by Complete Wedding and Events.
On Sunday, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., in Tyler will host its annual fireworks show.
Live music will be provided by the country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Food vendors also will be on site. Free hot dogs and watermelon. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Food truck party for children in first through sixth grade from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the Venue. Admission: free. For information, call (903) 561-0445.
Big Sandy
The annual July 4th Celebration is set for 5 p.m. Monday at Big Sandy City Park, 401 N. Wildcat Drive.
Canton
Canton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Fourth of July “Celebrate in Downtown Canton” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Activities will include a decorated bike contest and watermelon eating contest for children and hot dog eating competitions. The parade will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at dark at the west gate of First Monday Grounds.
Gilmer
The Fourth of July East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show Celebration is set for Sunday on the Gilmer Civic Center grounds. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. An airshow will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Gladewater
The Gladewater Chamber of Commerce Fireworks event will take place Sunday at Lake Gladewater.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on site from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A boat parade will begin at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Henderson
The city of Henderson will host its 4th of July Freedom Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lake Forest Park. Food, live music and bounce houses are planned, with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Jefferson
Jefferson’s annual “Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration” is set 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson.
Events include a children’s parade at 6 p.m.; cake auction, 6:30 p.m.; ice cream championship judging, 6:15 p.m. The fireworks extravaganza on the riverfront begins at 9:30 p.m.
The Historic Jefferson Railway’s Fourth of July Express Train will run Saturday through Monday, with trains departing at 12:30 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. and includes a stop at Diamond Don Gator Pit for gator feeding. The depot, 400 E. Austin St., opens at 11 a.m. Tickets are $12. Children under 6 ride free.
Kilgore
The city of Kilgore is hosting a Fourth of July Extravaganza from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Kilgore City Park. Festivities will include food vendors and a performance by the Darrin Morris Band. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.