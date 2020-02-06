Some of the most expensive and unusual vehicles available will be attractions at the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show.
“We are focusing this year on exotics — the real high-end autos,” said Lana Peacock, executive director of the East Texas Crisis Center.
The show is the largest fundraiser for the Tyler-based organization that offers protection and assistance to women and their young children fleeing violence.
Peacock said that the quality and number of vehicles on view sets this show apart from other car shows.
“Some of these will be cars that are very, very rare and very expensive,” Peacock said. “They are owned by avid collectors and you would not see them at an outdoor show.”
The East Texas Auto & Cycle Show is set from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.
Admission is $10. Children 10 and under are admitted free. The band Tuxedo Cats will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 16.
This year’s featured cars will be a 2006 Ford GT and a 2019 Ford GT, Peacock said.
Joe McMurrey, a nationally known car collector, owns the 2019 Ford GT which has carbon fiber wheels. Its midmounted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 makes 647 horsepower and 550 foot-pounds torque sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a top speed of 217 mph.
Dan and Sandra Hardiman of Tyler own the 2006 model which has a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine producing 550 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds of torque sent to the rear wheels by way of a 6-speed manual transmission. It has a top speed of 205 mph.
The Crisis Center is holding a drawing in conjunction with the show. Patterson Dodge of Tyler provided a new 2019 Dodge RAM Classic 1500 quad cab truck as the drawing prize. Each ticket costs $10 and can be purchased at the show. The drawing will take place at the end of the show.
This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary. It originally was called the Classic Car Show and held at the Oil Palace near Tyler.
Each year committee members work to stage the show with vehicle entries that are rarely seen and recruit special interest vehicles. The show and drawing raise $150,000 to $200,000 in net proceeds each year for the East Texas Crisis Center, organizers said.