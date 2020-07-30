If you happen to be out and about in Longview from Aug. 7 to 9, there’s no telling what superhero you might run into.
That’s when East Texas CASA’s Virtual Superhero 5K and Fun Run will take place. Last year’s fundraiser was at the Longview Mall, but because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event will be somewhat different.
“Of course, virtual does work a little bit differently. You can run the entire weekend and you can run on your own,” CASA Executive Director Karen Holt said. “We encourage families and small groups to get out and exercise and run on your own — in your neighborhoods.”
Organizers made the decision a month ago to make the fundraiser virtual.
“We just felt with everything going on with COVID that having it in person was not feasible,” Holt said. “But of course, we’re a nonprofit and we rely heavily on local support and donations, so we decided to go virtual.”
With the event just over a week away, Holt is hopeful the fundraiser — which usually brings in anywhere from 200 to 250 participants — will be just as successful as in previous years.
“Our goal and hope is that we have 200 participants that will sign up and participate virtually,” she said. “All proceeds go to East Texas CASA. Right now we have about 170 volunteers, and currently we’re serving anywhere from 400 to 500 children on a monthly basis.”
Participants are encouraged to record a short video and take pictures in their superhero costumes.
“They have that whole weekend and then they will submit their photos and videos on the East Texas CASA Facebook page,” Holt said.
Registration packets will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the center court in the Longview Mall.
“If they registered on the 5K website (casahero5k.com), they get an event T-shirt and they also get a neat little gift bag with some great little items in it from local businesses that have donated to East Texas CASA,” Holt said. So, they still get the full experience minus the big run all together. It’s still a 5K and fun run, just social distancing.”
Holt said the main focus of the event is about supporting the work of East Texas CASA.
“It really raises awareness about child abuse prevention,” she said. “Every dollar raised does make a difference and we just want everyone to get involved and make an impact and help change the community for the better.”