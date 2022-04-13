An annual festival celebrating Gladewater’s rich oil history returns this weekend.
East Texas Gusher Days will kick off Friday and continue Saturday in downtown Gladewater and will include a car show, arts and crafts, food, chili cook-off, street dance, bands and more.
The event takes place each year in April although COVID-19 concerns resulted in last year’s festival being moved to July.
“We still had a nice crowd … but in the middle of July, you know how hot it can be,” Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President Lois Reed said. “So, people weren’t lingering as long and then it was decided we would not have bands for our street dance because that would have people in a crowd and we were trying to avoid that. But this year, we’re coming back with a bang.”
Reed said people are still checking to see if there is room available for more vendors.
“And that just warms my heart,” she said. “At the end of last week, the number of vendors was in the 70s. If we can get 80, that would be amazing.”
The festival will include performances from the Darrin Morris Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Noonday Band at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Reed said, “Hometown boys from Gilmer -- who doesn’t like Darrin Morris?” And the Noonday Band, they do a little country and a little classic rock, so we’ve got something for everyone.”
The professional wrestlers will return this year, taking to the ring at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
“That was so popular we moved it out into the middle of a street we had blocked and people had their lawn chairs four and five deep,” Reed said. “We just didn’t realize it was that popular.”
The festival also will include a petting zoo, GellyBall arena, bounce houses and a community egg hunt.
The chamber is partnering with Caring Hearts of Gladewater and Pacific Street Traders Mall for the egg hunt, which is set for 2 p.m. Friday,
“But we’re not hiding the eggs, they are going to be dropped from a helicopter,” Reed said. “We have been stuffing eggs for about two weeks and our goal is to have 10,000 eggs.”
On Saturday, Reed said a professional skateboarder will be on hand.
“Professional skateboarder Brad Robinson in Gilmer is going to move a half pipe down here and set it up,” she said. “I think there’s an age group but if they (youths) sign the waiver along with their parents, he will let them try it out free.”
The goal, Reed said, is for everyone to come out and have fun.
“Gusher Days is when we celebrate our rich oil history,” she said. “The discovery of oil in Kilgore, Gladewater, this whole area, is what brought people here … and this is our way to acknowledge that rich history.”
The annual Gusher Days Bass Tournament is April 23.