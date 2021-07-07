After being sidelined by COVID-19 this past year, East Texas Gusher Days is set to return to Gladewater this weekend.
The annual event, which celebrates Gladewater’s rich oil history, will include arts and crafts, a car show, a chili-cook-off, amusement rides, games, music and more.
“Gusher Days is a celebration of the oil days,” said Pam Oller, who is co-chairing the event. “Overnight, we became a small town to thousands of people. We just try to honor that every year.”
The annual event would have marked its 35th year in 2020.
“We didn’t have it because of COVID, but this year would have been our 36th year,” Oller said. “Normally we have it in April, but things weren’t quite all the way open yet."
When the question arose as to whether the event could be held in the summer, Oller said the heat was a potential issue.
“It’s going to be hot, but everybody really wanted to try and see how it would do, so we could at least have something this year,” she said. “And all the money we raise is for scholarships, so that’s why we decided to do it in July this year.”
Next year, Oller said, the event will go back to its regular schedule – the third weekend in April.
Organizers are bringing back an old favorite this year.
“Back in the day, we used to have a brownie bowl lick-off,” she said. “It was a big favorite and we just quit doing it. But it’s coming back this year.”
Professional wrestlers also are on the card at this year's event.
“We have a group of wrestlers who come in and put on performances during the day on Saturday,” she said.
Missing again this year is the Heritage Parade.
“We used to have a parade but we got so short-handed and the parade got so involved,” Oller said. “And then … we were forced to change our parade route, so we just quit doing it.”
For musical performances, Oller said an entertainment stage is usually set up downtown.
“This year, Booshay’s restaurant downtown offered to do the entertainment,” she said.
Performances include Jenn Ford at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; Danny Sharpe at noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; Down Home at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Hubcap and Loose Nuts at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Event organizers are hoping for a large turnout this weekend.
“We’ve got 52 arts and crafts vendors and 16 food vendors [as of June 28[, and we expect more to come in as we get closer to the time,” Oller said.