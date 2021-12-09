From Staff Reports
East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus will present its Christmas show at 4 p.m. Saturday at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Irwin St., in Tyler.
East Texas Men in Harmony is an all-male a cappella chorus that sings in four-part barbershop harmony from all over the East Texas area, representing more than 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area, according to its website.
The free concert is the debut performance of new chorus director Brent Hairston, who has been a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 34 years.
Hairston has performed in numerous quartets over the years, including Ringside, a Southwestern District comedy quartet, and the Houston Tidelanders, a multi-year SWD champion chorus. From 2003 to 2005, he directed the Brazos Barbershoppers in Bryan-College Station and from 2012 to 2017 he directed the A Cappella Texas chorus in Austin.
“Throughout my life, barbershop quartet and chorus singing has been a tremendous calming influence,” Hairston says. “Whenever I feel myself getting stressed, I go to chorus rehearsal and ring the heck out of a few chords.
“Whatever I was worried about tends to go away. It has a profound influence in my life and is something I will continue to do for the rest of my life.”
The Sterling Quartet also will perform during the Christmas show.
Sterling has been entertaining audiences all over the world for more than 25 years with a combination of humor, audience engagement and rich four-part harmony.
The quartet is a multi-time Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) International contest semi-finalist, 1996 Buckeye Invitational overall quartet champion, 2002 Southwestern District Quartet champion, as well as three-time VAASA Choral Festival Participants in Finland.
A member of the Class of 2015 Southwestern District BHS Hall of Fame, Sterling is known for its close harmonies and energetic delivery.