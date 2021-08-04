The 166th East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention returns to Henderson this weekend.
The convention is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at the Henderson Civic Center.
Sacred harp is a religious folk music sung with the aid of a unique shaped-note songbook first published in 1844, but its North American roots date back to the late 18th century, according to texasfasola.org . Unlike the traditional pattern, “do, re, mi, fa, so, la, ti, do,” sacred harp uses a four syllable system of “fa, sol, la, mi” for its musical scale.
Robert Vaughn, Sacred Harp Convention vice chairman, said songs come from a book titled “The Sacred Harp,” first published in 1844.
“There actually is more than one edition and we use the 2012 (revised) Cooper edition,” he said. “The music is Christian-oriented but it’s not limited to people who are Christians.”
The East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention was organized in 1868 and is the second-oldest continuous singing convention in the United States, according to the website.
Vaughn said participants come from all across Texas to sing at the convention.
“We also have people from other states,” he said. “The largest group of singers from other states is usually from Alabama. But we have representatives from a lot of different states such as Arkansas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.”
However, because of COVID-19, Vaughn isn’t sure how many participants this year’s convention will draw.
“We’ve had a couple of odd years with COVID. We had about 50 or 60 last year, which is abnormal,” he said. “We usually have between 300 and 400 people but we expect it to be smaller again this year because of circumstances.”
Vaughn said some people have already said they won’t be participating this year.
“We’ve had people notify us saying they don’t want to travel right now,” he said. “We understand that but we’re not really in a position to back out at this point. In a normal year, we would have singers from 10 to 12 different states. But we’re not expecting this to be a normal year.”
Anyone interested in participating in the convention is welcome, Vaughn said.
“It’s a good family event for folks that enjoy music, whether performing or just listening,” he said. “Primarily, what it’s all about is gathering and singing, but anyone who wants to come to just enjoy the atmosphere, we’re glad to have them.”