The East Texas Symphonic Band will kick off its 2020-21 season with a concert Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
“This is our opening concert in our 2020-21 season, and this is our 33rd season,” said Michelle Holyfield, president of the band’s board of directors.
She said the opening concert has a patriotic theme.
“As you can imagine, with COVID impacting everything, it’s been a little bit of a challenge to come up with the best programs to kick off the season,” she said. “Usually we have marches, so we definitely will have a couple of marches in our program — John Philip Sousa marches in particular.”
Holyfield said the concert with include guest performances.
“Dr. Jennifer Dalmas, a professor at SFA, plays violin and she will be performing with us and doing an arrangement of Paul Anka’s ‘My Way,’ “ Holyfield said.
Under the direction of James Snowden, the band will perform “U.S. Field Artillery March,” “The Liberty Bell March,” “Les Miserables,” “My Way,” featuring Dalmas on violin and tenor Jon Starling, “Mambo Greats” and “America the Beautiful.”
Holyfield said social distancing guidelines will be followed for the concert.
“There will be assigned seating,” she said. “Normally for our concerts, it’s open seating, but patrons will need to come prepared to wait in a line.”
Seating, Holyfield said, will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and masks are required.
Upcoming concerts for the band’s 2020-21 season are scheduled for Dec. 6, Feb. 8, April 5 and May 24.