The East Texas Symphonic Band will present its spring concert April 5 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview.
The concert, the fourth in the band’s 33rd season, promises a variety of music, including “Queen Symphonic Highlights” by Philip Sparke, selections from the British rock band Queen.
“We’re doing a medley of Queen songs. It is a really well written arrangement, and it’s a lot of fun,” musician and board member Karen Maines said. “It’s very challenging, and I think the audience is really going to like that one.”
Maines said the concert also will feature “Mac’s Triumphal March,” a piece written by East Texas Symphonic Band member Kelly Bennette.
“Kelly Bennette is a principal tuba player for the band, and he’s also a composer,” Maines said. “It’s an honor to get to play his music because it’s often used for band competitions.”
Although the concert program has not yet been finalized, Maines said the band has been rehearsing selections such as “El Camino Real (A Latin Fantasy)” by Alfred Reed, “A Bridge Too Far” by John Addison, “An Paistin Fionn,” “Finale from The New World Symphony” by Dvorak, “That’s A Plenty” by Creamer and Williams, “Paconchita” by Oscar Navarro and “Resplendent Glory” by Galante.
Maines, who has played French horn with the band since its first season in 1988, said it’s fascinating to be a part of the group.
“I’ve been in the band since the very first year and everybody has day jobs,” said Maines, who is a dental hygienist. “So what I’ve been doing this season is … the pages where we normally just list the names of the musicians in each section, I’m putting next to it what they do for their profession. I want the audience to see and appreciate that this caliber of a volunteer organization in Longview is made up of just normal everyday people.”
Also during the concert, the band’s scholarship winner for the season will be recognized.
“If there has been a high school student who’s played with us for two seasons, they’re eligible to apply for our $1,000 scholarship,” she said. “So, we’re making that presentation at this concert.”
Although audience size decreased this season due to COVID-19 and social distancing, Maines said the band never missed a concert.
“Things are slowly getting back to normal, but it’s interesting to note that when we applied for a grant from the city of Longview, we mentioned the fact that we have not missed any concerts this season,” she said. “We have been the only arts group in Longview and most of East Texas that has actually not missed a performance.”
However, Maines said some audience groups have been noticeably absent.
“One group of our audience that I hope to see beginning to come back really soon are the folks that live in the assisted living facilities around town and church groups,” she said. “We would have buses lining up outside letting off the residents to come to our concerts, but because of COVID, that’s not been happening.”
Hopefully, Maines said, attendance will soon be back to normal.
“We’re hoping we’re one of those things people haven’t forgotten and come back and see us because we really, really appreciate everybody that comes,” she said.