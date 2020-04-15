The East Texas Symphony Orchestra's 2020-2021 season will feature local talent, a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday and a partnership with Texas College in music that spans classical, rock and Broadway genres, the orchestra announced.
“There is definitely something for everyone on this season,” Music Director Richard Lee said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to create a season that will appeal to our loyal subscribers and entice first-timers alike, and I think we’ve done that with these programs.”
ETSO is cautiously hopeful that the season can go on as planned, Executive Director Vanessa Gardner said in the news release. Subscription renewals and new subscription orders will be processed starting the week of April 20 and single tickets will go on sale later in the summer.
The Season
Sept. 26 - "Rock the Classics II." The program features mashups of rock and pop tunes with their counterparts in classical music. Performing with ETSO will be the Stanley’s BBQ All-Star Band, The Magills and Caldwell Arts Academy Star Band. The program will include music by Mozart, Beethoven, Beyoncé and Maroon 5.
Nov. 7 -"Beethoven@250:" The program includes Beethoven's Coriolan and King Stephen Overtures and Grosse Fugue as well as Haydn’s Cello Concerto and Schubert’s Fifth Symphony.
Jan. 30, 2021 - Violinist Charles Yang: Yang, who also performs as a member of the trio Time for Three, joins ETSO as a solo instrumentalist and vocalist performing works ranging from Bach to Queen. “It’s not every day an orchestra calls up the soloist and together, they collaboratively put together a program of such varied works,” said Yang in a statement released by the orchestra. “I can’t wait for this concert. It’s going to be a lot of fun for everyone.”
March 27, 2021 - "American Rhapsody:" Aaron Dworkin will serve as the narrator in ETSO's performance of Dworkin’s "The American Rhapsody," a musical narrative that tells the story of the the United States through the perspective of America’s first president, George Washington. The program also will feature vocal and instrumental students from Texas College and a reading by Dr. David O. Dykes, senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
April 24, 2021 - D'Eramo and Talmi:" “We were able to reschedule not one but two guest artists whom we had to cancel in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19,” Gardner said. “We are very pleased we were able to reschedule soprano and Tyler native Sylvia D’Eramo and guest conductor Yoav Talmi to conclude our 20-21 season.” D’Eramo will perform arias by Beethoven and Dvořák and Talmi will conduct the orchestra in Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.
For full concert details and information on ordering tickets, visit www.etso.org.