The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will present “Rock the Classics II” on Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
The concert includes mash-ups of pop tunes with their counterparts from classical music.
Selections include: “Ava Maria” by Beyonce and Schubert; Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” and Mozart’s “Ländler KV 606 No. 3”; Blues Traveler’s “Hook,” Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Maroon 5’s “Memories”; Naz’s “I Can” and Beethoven’s “Fur Elise”; Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”; New Order’s “Blue Monday” (excerpt) and Ravel’s “Bolero”; and The Cars’ “Magic” and Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances 2.”
Conductor Richard Lee said the concert is an opportunity to combine two different genres of music.
“Beyonce had a song called ‘Ava Maria’ and that’s obviously based on classical music, so we’ll play the original as well,” Lee said. “… that borrows music from Beethoven and we’re doing Maroon 5 because they borrowed a famous piece called Pachelbel’s ‘Canon.’”
What’s important, Lee said, is the concert features local musicians.
Joining Lee and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra on stage will be Stanley’s BBQ All-Star Band with Nick Pencis, Gary Freeman, Keith Jones, Matt Raker and Josh Brock.
"There’s a really great barbecue place called Stanley’s in Tyler and they do live music every night,” Lee said. “Their proprietor is drummer and musician Nick Pencis.”
Although the musical selections are billed as mash-ups, Lee said the songs basically will be performed back to back.
“His (Pencis) band will play a bit of the pop tune and then the orchestra will play the classical piece that inspired it or that the pop tune borrowed from," Lee said.
Other guests include The Magills, Richard Callahan, Shayla Logan, Maria Guenette on piano and the Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy All Star Band.
Lee is hopeful concertgoers will come out and have a good time.
“The point I’m trying to make and the symphony is trying to make is that good music shares a lot of things – melodies, harmonies, lyrics, structures and forms,” he said. “Regardless of what kind of music it is, it’s meant to inspire you, move you and make you feel a certain way.”
Whether a D major chord is played on an electric guitar, on piano or violin, Lee said it’s still the same chord.
“And pop musicians and classical musicians follow the same rules when they write music, when they write harmonies, when they try to figure out how a song goes,” he said. “The rules are the same.”