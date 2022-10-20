The East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer will be in full swing this weekend.
The annual event continues through Saturday following the Queen’s Coronation and other activities Wednesday and Thursday.
Amorette Burch, executive director of the East Texas Yamboree Association, said some Yamboree events started even earlier.
"It started last Saturday with our Tater Trot and then we had a reception that night," she said. "Everything has already started and we're moving forward."
Weekend activities include the Queen’s Parade, carnival, exhibits, agricultural events, street dance, quilt show, barbecue and an antique and classic car show.
Saturday's events include the Queen’s Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Gilmer. The annual Saturday night Barn Dance will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Yamboree Event Center at 181 Bob Glaze Drive with performances by Muscadine Bloodline, Joint Custody and Mason Dawson.
“We have a great barn dance with great entertainment,” Burch said.
Tickets to the dance are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The bandstand on the courthouse square offers a variety of daily entertainment from 9 a.m. to midnight and street dances at 8:30 p.m.
The Gospel Stage at the Gilmer Civic Center features live music from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The lineup includes The Mattingly Family, Living Water Quartet, The Arnharts, Father’s Heart, The Hendrix Trio, Psalms Journey, The Hamptons, Sacred Call, 8th Street Trio and Redefined.
Many Yamboree activities are free, with armbands available to purchase for carnival rides. For information, visit www.yamboree.com .
Yamboree schedule
Friday
● 9 a.m.: Outside exhibits; Bandstand opens
● 10 a.m.: Inside exhibits; quilt show
● 10:30 a.m.: Display of Queen’s gowns at museum
● 11 a.m.: School/youth parade
● Noon: Carnival opens; area bands perform on Bandstand
● 1:30 p.m.: Steer Show
● 3 p.m. Commercial Dairy Show, Jr. Dairy Show
● 4 p.m. Gospel Stage opens
● 8:30 p.m. Street Dance at Bandstand
Saturday
● 8 a.m.: Antique/Classic Car Show
● 9 a.m.: Outside exhibits; Bandstand opens
● 10 a.m.: Inside exhibits open; Quilt Show opens; preregistration for Fiddler’s contest
● 10:30 a.m.: Display of Queen’s gowns at museum
● 11 a.m.: Queen’s Parade; Yamboree Barbecue; Gospel Stage opens; Carnival opens
● 1 p.m.: Fiddler’s contest
● 2 p.m. Livestock sale
● 7:30 p.m. Barn Dance
● 8:30 p.m. Street Dance at Bandstand