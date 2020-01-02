The East Texas Youth Orchestra will hold auditions this week for its ensembles and has set performances for 2020, Felix Torres, artistic and executive director, said.
ETYO has three ensembles. The Philharmonic Orchestra is open to students with intermediate skills and is under direction of Sarah Reason; the Symphonic Orchestra is open to musicians to age 22 with advanced skills and is under direction of Torres; and Jazz Academy is open to students in grades 8 to 12 who are enrolled in a school music program and is under direction of Sarah Roberts.
“Auditions are open for the upcoming season to all area string, woodwind, brass and percussion students up to age 22,” said a statement on ETYO’s website. “We encourage students of all musical levels to audition and participate in the East Texas Youth Orchestra to build experience, broaden their musical talents and repertoire, and simply to make beautiful music with friends.”
Auditions will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in the University of Texas at Tyler Fine Arts Center, Room 1221, also known as the DM Edwards Orchestral Rehearsal Hall. Those who audition must register at etyo.org. The website provides information about the process, including music those who audition must play.
The following free performances are set for 2020 and include two joint performances with the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra.
Monday, Jan. 5: Jazz Academy, 6 p.m. in UT Tyler Fine Arts Center, Room 1221.
Feb. 23: Philharmonic and Symphony orchestras, 4 p.m. in Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave., Tyler. The concert will feature concerto-competition winner Megan Holt on trombone.
March 1: Jazz Academy, 6 p.m. in UT Tyler Fine Arts Center, Room 1221.
May 3: Philharmonic Orchestra, Jazz Academy and Symphony Orchestra, 4 p.m. Caldwell Auditorium. The ensembles will perform with the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra in a presentation of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.
May 9: Philharmonic Orchestra, Jazz Academy and Symphony Orchestra perform with Mesquite Symphony Orchestra at the Mesquite Arts Center. Tickets to that performance can be bought at mesquite symphony.org .