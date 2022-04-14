The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Area Easter egg hunts:
• Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Calie’s Acre, 10589 Highway 300, Gilmer. Includes barrel train, jump pad, board maze, music garden, hayride, playground, wheel walk, horse races, photo opportunities. Admission: $5 adults, $15 children for egg hunt. Information: https://www.caliesacre.com/easter .
• Easter Egg Hunt, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Includes face painting, inflatable obstacle course, food trucks. Information: Glass Recreation Center, (903) 595-7217.
• 2022 Easter Egg Hunts, 10 a.m. Saturday, Whitehouse Sports Complex, 12500 CR 2133, Whitehouse. Games, bounce houses, concession stand. Special guest: the Easter Bunny. Information: https://www.facebook.com/wheasteregghunts/ .
• Hide & Peep Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://longviewmall.com/ .
• Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Includes brunch, Easter egg hunt, petting zoo. Tickets: $25. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
• Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday, Daingerfield State Park, 455 Park Road 17 outside Daingerfield. Information: https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/daingerfield/easter-egg-hunt .
• Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Total Farm, 601 S. Polk St., Jefferson. Includes Easter Bunny visit, games, Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Information: https://www.facebook.com/totalfarmjefftx/ .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Kim Donnette Band. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
East Texas Gusher Days, 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 pm. Saturday, downtown Gladewater. Activities include arts and crafts, food, car show, street dance and chili cook-off. Information: (903) 845-5501, https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgusherdays .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, on display through May 21, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: Check out the annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale that stretches for 395 miles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Rd., Big Sandy and from here will have signs pointing toward other sales. There will be antiques, clothes, toys, books, furniture and more.
Edom Art Emporium grand reopening: The Edom Art Emporium has made some changes and is inviting you to its reopening from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday at the business, 8281 FM 279, Edom. There are lots of new changes, award winning art and signature coffees for people to enjoy.
Hounds Inn Lounge Easter Community and Adoption Event: Celebrate Easter and adopt a pet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hounds Inn Lounge, 1300 Spring Hill Rd., Longview. The event will feature dog adoptions, an egg hunt, photoshoots with the Easter Bunny, shopping at vendors, food trucks and more.
Opening day of Frankston Farmers Market: Go out and get some fresh produce from the Frankston Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 160 W. Railroad Street, Frankston. There will be many vendors at the market including those selling veggies, eggs, jewelry, crafts, furniture and more.
Beginner Beekeeper Class: Learn about beekeeping at the last Beginner Beekeeping class of the spring season at 9 a.m. Saturday at Plants of Tyler, 4301 Watson St. A master bee expert will be teaching all of the basics at this class such as protective equipment, hive components, tools, what’s in a hive, comb, worker bees, queens and more. At the end of the class you will have the opportunity to purchase a nuc and bee box. The class cost $25 and is limited to 30 people so you must register at https://bit.ly/3EjDRpi