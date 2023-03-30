With Easter just around the corner, area Easter egg hunts will soon be getting underway. So, grab the kids and the Easter baskets and make plans to hop on over to some of these offerings in the East Texas area.
Tyler
Easter Bash, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 US 69 S., Tyler. Includes food trucks, bounce houses, games and Easter egg hunt. Information: https://southspring.org/events/ .
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 6, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Children should bring their own baskets. The event will include face painting, jumpers, vendor booths and food trucks. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Flashlight Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m. April 7, Tyler First Assembly of God, 5309 Rhones Quarter Road, Tyler. Bring a headlamp or flashlight, a large bag and a friend. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylerfirstassemblyofgod .
Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Craft and Trade Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The family event includes vendors, games, food. Easter egg hunt at 12 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/crafttradeshow/ .
Spring Market Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, Coco Bean Coffee, 7272 Crosswater Ave., Tyler. Includes local vendors, live music and food trucks. Egg hunts at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/shopsipcycle/ .
M28 Kids Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler. Includes, games, food and prizes. Information: https://cbcctx.org/ .
Easter Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. April 8, Chapel Hill Youth Baseball Fields, 15261 CR 220, Tyler. Includes Easter egg hunt, prizes, games, inflatables, food, face painting and pony rides. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.lakeviewtyler.org/ .
Longview
Easter Extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lear Park, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Children up to 15 years old can search for Easter eggs. Fields will be designated for each age group and those with special needs. The event includes arts and crafts, games, food vendors and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3889/Parks-Recreation .
Easter Extravaganza, 12 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Includes potluck lunch in the Faith Center and egg hunt on north lawn. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewFUMC/ .
Intergenerational Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. April 7, Heritage at Longview Rehab & Healthcare Center, 112 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview. Open to children of all ages to join the seniors from both Heritage and Havencare nursing facilities. Includes music and treats. Prizes will be given to the youngest and oldest participants in both groups. Information: (903) 753-8611.
Easter Egg Hunt, 12 p.m. April 8, Broughton Park, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Hosted by the Democratic Party of Gregg County. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-longview-tickets-590798001727 .
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, Longview EPC, 3800 Judson Road, Longview. Includes bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, food and crafts. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewepc.org/events .
Revive Kids Easter Egg Hunt, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 8, Revive Church, 111 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Includes food, fun and a giant Easter egg hunt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ReviveChurchLongview/ .
Easter Eggstravaganza, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, Longview. Includes free hot dogs, games and Easter egg hunt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SpringHillFBC/ .
Community Easter Egg Hunt, April 8, hosted by Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview, 10 a.m., Stamper Park, 400 Fair St.; 2 p.m., McWhorter Park, 1000 Toler Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ebclongview/?ref=bookmarks .
Marshall
Easter Egg Hunts, 10:15 a.m. Saturday and April 8, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. There will be 10,000 eggs at each hunt. Be on the lookout for special hidden golden eggs with grand prizes. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Cost: $10 per person. Information: https://pineypark.com/ .
Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 8, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Includes petting zoo and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .
Henderson
Annual Resurrection Run & Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Ebenezer Baptist Church, 8 a.m. Saturday, Lake Forest Park, 1005 Texas 64, Henderson. Includes 1K, 5K and 10K. Opening ceremony at 8 a.m.; 10K at 8:15 a.m., 1K at 8:20 a.m., 5K at 8:30 a.m.; awards and closing ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by Easter egg hunt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ResurrectionRunHenderson/ .
Whitehouse
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 8, Whitehouse Sports Complex, 12500 CR 2133, Whitehouse. The event will include games, bounce houses and concession stand. Special guest: the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcomed. Information: https://www.facebook.com/wheasteregghunts/ .