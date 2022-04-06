With Easter right around the corner, area Easter egg hunts will soon be underway. So, gather up the kids and the Easter baskets and make plans to hop over to some of these offerings in the Tyler and Longview area.
Tyler
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 5 p.m. April 10, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Includes prizes, egg hunt, games. Baskets are available for purchase at the event. Information: www.luxuriouskidsconsignment.com .
Easter Egg Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. April 14, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Includes face painting, inflatable obstacle course, food trucks. Information: Glass Recreation Center, (903) 595-7217.
Longview
Easter Extravaganza, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, Lear Park, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Children ages 0 to 15 years old can search for Easter eggs. Fields will be designated for each age group and those with special needs. Includes arts and crafts, games, food vendors. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/4219/Easter-Extravaganza .
Hide & Peep Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://longviewmall.com/ .
Marshall
Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, 9 to 11 a.m. April 16, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Includes brunch, Easter egg hunt, petting zoo. Tickets: $25. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Daingerfield
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. April 16, Daingerfield State Park, 455 Park Road 17 outside Daingerfield. Information: https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/daingerfield/easter-egg-hunt .
Gilmer
Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and 16, Calie’s Acre, 10589 Highway 300, Gilmer. Includes barrel train, jump pad, board maze, music garden, hayride, playground, wheel walk, horse races, photo opportunities. Admission: $5 adults, $15 children for egg hunt. Information: https://www.caliesacre.com/easter .
Jefferson
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16, Total Farm, 601 S. Polk St., Jefferson. Includes Easter Bunny visit, games, Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Information: https://www.facebook.com/totalfarmjefftx/ .
Whitehouse
2022 Easter Egg Hunts, 10 a.m. April 16, Whitehouse Sports Complex, 12500 CR 2133, Whitehouse. Games, bounce houses, concession stand. Special guest: the Easter Bunny. Information: https://www.facebook.com/wheasteregghunts/ .