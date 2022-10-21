He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. Travis Powell’s attention to detail has earned him a top spot as an Elvis tribute artist and he will bring his show to the Gilmer Civic Center on Nov. 5.
“Every day I do vocal rehearsals and watch videos of him for an hour. I believe the more you watch him, the more it becomes second nature and you can do the moves from muscle memory,” said Powell, who placed in the top five at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Graceland in 2014. “When it’s muscle memory and you’re on stage, you can relate to the audience better. All the little things you watched and heard come to you and you’re not worried about what moves you are going to do next.”
Powell will perform an array of the King’s music, including some ‘70s songs and beloved “Aloha” tunes. He will be accompanied by eight-man band Edge of Reality and will change his clothes to coordinate with the songs.
During the performances, Powell wants audience members to be taken back in time for a couple of hours and feel like they really are at one of Elvis’ concerts. Although he never met Elvis himself, he continues to meet people who tell him stories about seeing Elvis live.
“It’s a bonding experience when people tell me stories about Elvis,” Powell said. “I appreciate the people who love Elvis as much as I do. They get it because they loved Elvis then and they still do.”
But one of the reasons Elvis is “still alive” is because his music isn’t just appealing to people who were around when he was performing, Powell said. He is hopeful that young people who attend his show will go home and look up Elvis’ tunes and get hooked.
“Elvis’ music was timeless,” Powell said. “I believe Elvis, even though he had his faults, was a good guy who sang from his heart. I believe we, people in general, gravitate toward people that you can tell they believe what they sing. I don’t believe he ever sang a song that he couldn’t connect to in some way.”
And being able to relate to Elvis is what Powell said has made him one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world.
“Me and Elvis are both Southern guys,” Powell said. “We were brought up the same way — in terms of how much I practice and how much I really pay attention to the details in the little things — like how he stands or how he holds his finger — gives people a better illusion that they are watching Elvis.”
Ever since Powell was 4 years old, he has been enamored with Elvis, but it was just 4 1/2 years ago that he started impersonating him professionally. Since then, he has traveled the country, bringing his blue suede shoes with him.
He has won eight prestigious Elvis impersonation contests, including “A Tribute to the King” competition in Milwaukee this year. In 2014, he won the Heart of the King Horizon Award for best new Elvis Tribute Artist, which awarded him with the opportunity to perform on the same stage Elvis performed on from 1969 to 1977 in Vegas.
Powell attributes his success to his devotion and daily study of Elvis. He also has his own sideburns and orders his jumpsuits from the company that owns the rights to Elvis’ original patterns.
“I try to make the tribute as authentic and as close to Elvis as I can get,” Powell said.
All female group (National Doo Wop champions) Shake Rattle & Roll will open the concert and also perform as backup singers for Powell.