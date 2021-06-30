Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell returns to East Texas for “One Night With Elvis” at 6 p.m. July 10 at the Gilmer Civic Center.
During the concert, Powell will perform songs from Elvis’ 1968 comeback special and 1970s concert years. The concert also will feature special guest Shake, Rattle and Roll, a tribute show group.
Powell, a North Carolina native who resides in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said he has been an Elvis fan since he was 4. Although Elvis died about five years before Powell was born, the Elvis tribute artist was introduced to the "King of Rock and Roll's" music by his parents.
“My mom and dad probably gave me the most influence for Elvis,” Powell said. “They played the ‘Aloha From Hawaii’ soundtrack over and over, so I listened to that for a long time, along with other records.”
Powell said his favorite Elvis song is “My Way.”
“It was written by Paul Anka … for Frank Sinatra, but Elvis did a version of it also,” Powell said. “I also love doing ‘American Trilogy’ and ‘Suspicious Minds,’ but ‘My Way’ is definitely my favorite.”
Powell likes to switch things up during his performances.
“The first part of the show I usually do some songs from the 1968 comeback special,” he said. “And then I go into the jumpsuit era, which is more 1970s and later on in his career, and do some of the songs that come from that era. So that’s what I do. I change it up and do a little bit of everything.”
Powell said a lot of Elvis’ songs changed during his later years.
“His early songs were ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘All Shook Up,’” he said. “I believe the older he got, he got into more meaningful songs or songs that he could relate to at that period in his life.”
Powell said the highlight of his Elvis career was when he received the 2014 Heart of the King Horizon Award for Best New Tribute Artist.
“I received that award at the International Hotel in Las Vegas and I got to do a small set on the same stage in Las Vegas that Elvis sold out over 834 shows,” he said. “I got to meet a lot of Elvis’ friends and people who worked with him. Doing that show at the International by far was the best moment of my Elvis career.”
Powell gets mixed reactions during his performances.
“You’ll have some of the people that just get into a frenzy kind of like they did with Elvis and then you have some people that kind of just sit and watch and take it all in. Not that they aren’t enjoying themselves, they just are taking it in,” he said. “I don’t mind people that are just sitting there listening and paying attention to what’s going on. I enjoy them as much as the people running around screaming and hollering.”
Powell’s performances have taken him all over — including to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
“There aren’t too many states I haven’t played in the U.S.,” he said. “I also do some cruise ships.”
Powell is excited to perform in East Texas again.
“Before COVID, I would get out to East Texas every couple of months and I’m looking forward to seeing everybody," he said. "It’s been a while since we’ve all been in one place, having a good time and celebrating the music of Elvis Presley, who, in my opinion, is the greatest entertainer of all time.”